Pasaca Capital Inc.: Usurance Secures Utah License, Enters U.S. Insurance Underwriting Market

Authorized to write Property, Liability, Vehicle Liability, and Marine & Transportation insurance, Usurance serves U.S., Asia and cross-border businesses, with AI-enabled insurance services.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Usurance Insurance Company recently received a Certificate of Authority from the Utah Insurance Department, authorizing the company to transact insurance business in the State of Utah. The approval marks Usurance's formal entry into the U.S. insurance underwriting market as a licensed insurance carrier.

Usurance Insurance Company's authority to transact insurance became effective as of July 30, 2026. The company is currently authorized to transact the following lines of insurance: Property Insurance, Liability Insurance, Vehicle Liability Insurance, and Marine & Transportation Insurance.

"The fundamental value of insurance is to give businesses the confidence to operate and grow even in an increasingly complex risk environment. Receiving our Certificate of Authority in Utah is not only a regulatory milestone; it also marks the beginning of our effort to build a U.S.-based underwriting platform that draws on our distinctive strengths in understanding cross-border business and cross-cultural communication," Dr. Charles Huang, CEO of Usurance said.

"Our aim is to provide professional, dependable risk protection to U.S. businesses as well as international companies with significant cross-border operations. At the same time, we will continue to advance the application of artificial intelligence across the insurance value chain, using technology to enhance service efficiency and working with partners across the industry to build an integrated, highly resilient insurance platform that is globally connected and locally focused."

As one of the relatively few U.S.-based licensed insurance companies with Chinese heritage, Usurance leverages its cross-border commercial expertise and multicultural communication capabilities to serve businesses across the United States and clients from diverse cultural backgrounds, including Asian-American businesses and international companies with cross-border operations. The company is committed to understanding the distinct risk exposures arising from different markets, business cultures, and operating models, and to providing businesses with professional, efficient insurance coverage and risk management solutions.

In developing its business, Usurance will focus particularly on markets involving cross-border activities and specialized risk-management needs. These include product liability exposures arising from products exported by Asian companies to the United States, as well as certain specialized risk areas in the U.S. market where traditional insurance capacity may be insufficient, including residential and property risks in areas exposed to elevated fire risk. The company will also continue to expand its range of products and services in accordance with market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Usurance also owns WUT, a wholly owned insurance brokerage platform. For coverage needs that fall outside Usurance's current underwriting scope, WUT can provide access to additional insurance-market resources. Together, Usurance's carrier and brokerage operations are designed to complement one another, enabling customers to access a broader range of risk solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be an important component of Usurance's future insurance operations. The company plans to apply AI progressively across customer communications, back-office administration, customer service, and claims operations. Multilingual technology can improve cross-language communication, while automation can reduce repetitive administrative work and AI can assist with claims-document review, information organization, and claims triage-helping improve service efficiency and the overall claims experience.

Usurance believes the value of AI extends beyond reducing operating costs. More importantly, AI has the potential to improve how an insurance company interacts with its customers, allowing insurance professionals to devote more time and expertise to underwriting, risk management, and the handling of complex claims.

Usurance will continue to strengthen its underwriting, compliance, risk management, customer service, and claims capabilities while expanding its product portfolio and serving a broader range of U.S. and international businesses. With its U.S.-based underwriting capabilities, international perspective, and AI-enabled insurance service model, Usurance aims to build a comprehensive insurance group rooted in the United States and connected to global markets.

Media Contact

Weining (Chris) Mao

Media & Corporate Communications

Email: media@pasacacapital.com

Tel: (626) 657-6573

Mobile: (623) 666-2456

https://usurance.com/

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