Tecnológico de Monterrey: TecPrize 2026 Opens Call for Applications to Advance the Future of Work in Latin America

The Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey has opened the call for applications for TecPrize 2026 to identify and support innovative, technology-based solutions that help organizations and people thrive amid Artificial Intelligence and continuous change.

The TecPrize 2026 call for applications will remain open until September 30; applications can be submitted through the event's official website: tecprize.tec.mx.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) at Tecnológico de Monterrey is launching a new edition of TecPrize, an open innovation initiative that seeks to identify, recognize, and support solutions with the potential to transform talent development and close the skills gap in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this edition, TecPrize focuses on the future of work and on the technologies, models, and solutions capable of helping organizations and people adapt to an environment shaped by Artificial Intelligence, automation, demographic changes, and the rapid evolution of required skills. In this context, TecPrize 2026 poses the challenge: How can organizations develop a more adaptable, resilient workforce that is prepared to thrive in a future of work driven by Artificial Intelligence and accelerated change?

The call for applications maintains its open innovation approach and seeks solutions from different sectors, industries, and innovation models, provided that they contribute significantly to addressing the challenge posed by TecPrize 2026.

Who can apply?

The call is open to startups and organizations with innovative and scalable solutions that contribute to building a future-ready workforce and have the potential to generate impact in Latin America and the Caribbean. TecPrize is particularly seeking solutions with a developed product or technology, evidence of validation or implementation, and potential for growth and scalability.

Solutions may be developed in areas such as EdTech, HRTech, WorkTech, Future of Work platforms, employability solutions, skills intelligence, talent marketplaces, AI copilots, inclusive workforce systems, wellbeing and productivity, silver economy, lifelong learning infrastructure, human skills assessment, as well as mobility & career pathways.

Innovation with a Stronger Scientific and Technological Focus

As part of its evolution, TecPrize 2026 is strengthening its alignment with the Science and Technology-Based Entrepreneurship (STBE) approach, in coordination with the Office of the Vice President for Research (VPI) at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Solutions that demonstrate a solid scientific or technological foundation, proprietary or differentiated technology, intellectual property, links to research, or specialized knowledge may receive additional consideration during the selection process.

Alignment with STBE is not an eligibility requirement, but rather a differentiating factor in the evaluation of participating solutions.

Benefits of Participating in TecPrize 2026

The 10 finalist solutions will have access to an experience designed to strengthen their capabilities, visibility, and connections with Tecnológico de Monterrey's innovation ecosystem.

Three USD $10,000 prizes, awarded to the three winners of TecPrize 2026.

Flight and admission for one main founder from each of the 10 finalist startups to attend IFE Conference 2027 in Monterrey, Mexico. Accommodation is not included.

A booth for each of the 10 finalist startups at the IFE EdTech Summit.

Participation by the 10 finalist startups in the TecPrize final on the IFE Conference main stage, with exposure to an international audience connected to education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology. IFE Conference 2027 will take place from January 26 to 28. More information: ifeconference.tec.mx.

Impact Measurement Bootcamp for the 10 finalist solutions.

Support program to strengthen the development of the selected solutions.

Access to experts, mentors, connections, and opportunities within Tecnológico de Monterrey and the innovation ecosystem.

Recommendation of one startup from the cohort, selected based on its fit with the program, to receive direct admission to the EdTech Accelerator Program at the USC Rossier School of Education.

The call for applications will be open from August 19 to September 30, 2026. For more information and to apply, visit https://tecprize.tec.mx

To view and download photographs, visit:https://tec.rs/FotosTecPrize

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group (http://www.tec.mx/en), whose mission is to improve people's lives through the transformation of higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to improve learning ecosystems and practices, participating in various research activities, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and community development initiatives at a global level.

Press Contact: Tecnológico de Monterrey Selene González Serrato Cel: 5534778822 Email: selene.serrato@tec.mx