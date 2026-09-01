Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Scorpio Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: SGLD) (TSXV: SGLD) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "SGLD" (CUSIP:80918M401) effective at the opening of trading on September 1, 2026. Each ADS represents twenty (20) common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The...

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