Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Deal ist fix! 22-Mio.-Firma sichert sich Zugang zu Billionen-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886286 | ISIN: LR0008862868 | Ticker-Symbol: RC8
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 21:32
227,80 Euro
-1,56 % -3,60
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
229,00230,5022:42
228,20230,2022:00
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Caribbean Group Declares Dividend

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per common share payable on October 8, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2026.

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group is a leading global vacation company spanning cruise, one-of-a-kind destinations, and land-based vacation experiences. The company operates 71 ships sailing to more than 1,000 destinations across all seven continents through its three wholly owned brands - Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea - and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd brands.

The Group is expanding its portfolio of private destinations through its Perfect Day and Royal Beach Club collections, and the company will enter river cruising in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises. Powered by innovative brands, advanced technology, and an industry-leading loyalty program, the company has built a connected vacation ecosystem, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.

Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list and to Forbes' 2026 Best American Companies lists, Royal Caribbean Group is guided by its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly. For more information, visit royalcaribbeangroup.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-declares-dividend-302866615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.