Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") today announced the planned retirement of Chris Pharness, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Permitting, and the promotion of Collen Middleton to Senior Vice President, Permitting and Compliance, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Pharness will retire following a successful tenure with Canagold, during which he played a key leadership...

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