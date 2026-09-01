Meraki Capital has launched Tessero,a new European specialist recruitment group created from the six former Hays plc businesses it acquired earlier this summer.

Launching simultaneously across Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Romania, Luxembourg and Czechia, Tessero brings six established recruitment businesses together under one independent European brand, creating an international platform with experienced teams, existing clients and active candidate networks from day one.

The launch follows one of the most significant transactions in Meraki Capital's history and the completion of a major transition programme across all six countries within weeks of the acquisition.

130 employees will now operate under the Tessero brand, with established country leadership teams remaining in place and continuing to lead their respective markets.

Gary Elden OBE, CEO of Meraki Capital and Director of Tessero, said: "Tessero launches with something that normally takes years to build: established businesses, experienced teams, strong client relationships and specialist recruitment expertise across six European markets.

"We have taken six businesses acquired from one of the world's best-known recruitment companies and, in a matter of weeks, created a new independent European platform with its own identity and a clear strategy for growth.

"What makes Tessero particularly exciting is the combination of international scale and local autonomy. We are not trying to centralise what already works. We want our country leaders and experienced local teams to have the freedom to move faster, respond to their markets and grow, backed by the investment and wider capabilities of the group.

"This is day one for Tessero, but it certainly isn't a startup! We have an incredibly strong foundation and significant ambitions for what we can build from here."

The launch has been structured to protect the local knowledge and relationships that have made the individual businesses successful. Existing leadership teams, recruiters and market specialists remain at the heart of Tessero, while the new group creates greater opportunities for collaboration and cross-border growth for the business, and for clients and candidate.

The launch marks another major milestone in Meraki Capital's buy-and-build strategy and demonstrates the investment firm's growing international ambitions within the recruitment and workforce sector.

Tessero joins Meraki Capital's portfolio of specialist recruitment businesses, including HW3, Magnus and SERT, but will operate independently with its own brand, management structure and European growth strategy.

www.tesserogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901678606/en/

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