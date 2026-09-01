Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,666,667 common shares at a price of $0. 06 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100,000. The common shares will be issued to two directors of the Company, each of whom is an accredited investor. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general working capital...

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