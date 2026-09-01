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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 23:02 Uhr
147 Leser
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Glidewell Holds First Course at New East Coast Clinical Education Center in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sixty-four dentists complete inaugural two-day implant course with Dr. Timothy Kosinski to earn 12 hours of CE

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and developer of innovative technologies, held its first live course at its Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Raleigh, North Carolina over the weekend, marking the official opening of its new East Coast facility.

The inaugural program, Surgical Placement of Dental Implants: A Restorative-Driven Approach, was taught August 28-29 by esteemed educator Timothy F. Kosinski, DDS, and drew 64 attendees, each of whom earned 12 hours of continuing education.

Over two days, Dr. Kosinski guided participants through step-by-step protocols for ideal implant surgical placement and restorative-driven treatment planning, from single-tooth cases to prosthetic reconstruction.

Located just two miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the East Coast center builds on Glidewell's established education campus in Irvine, California. With more than 250 daily direct flights from cities east of the Mississippi, the Raleigh facility is designed to make high-quality, practical training more convenient for the majority of U.S. dentists.

"With the opening of Glidewell East in Raleigh, we're making it easier for dentists across the eastern United States to access cutting-edge surgical and restorative education," said Andy Klein, Glidewell's senior director of clinical education and events. "This investment advances our mission of helping clinicians provide better care to more patients by delivering practical, hands-on training in the latest techniques at a price that makes high-quality continuing education more accessible."

The new center will initially feature proven Glidewell courses before expanding based on local demand, with emphasis on digital dentistry, small-group learning, and high-value clinical experiences. It will also serve as a regional training hub for the glidewell.io In-Office Solution for chairside milling and 3D printing, along with equipment support.

Details on upcoming courses focused on implant surgery, implant overdentures, digital dentistry and aligner therapy, anterior crowns and veneers, dental sleep medicine, and more can be found at www.glidewell.com/east.

Glidewell's education ecosystem includes live courses, symposia, study clubs, webinars, and free on-demand resources such as YouTube videos, Chairside magazine, and Glidewell TV. The company's model prioritizes practical techniques with everyday application and a low barrier to entry.

For a calendar of live courses at Glidewell East and other locations, visit www.glidewell.com/courses. For more information about Glidewell's comprehensive education offerings, visit www.glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-holds-first-course-at-new-east-coast-clinical-education-cen-1214968

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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