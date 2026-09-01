Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), announces the award of 50,001 deferred share units ("DSUs") to Marvel's three independent directors, in lieu of cash payment for directors' fees. The DSUs will all vest on September 1, 2027. Vested DSUs shall be settled upon the directors' separation from service from the Company and expire 365 days...

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