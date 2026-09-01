Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Announces US$30M Credit Facility with OU Moonrider

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Aton Resources Inc. (AAN:TSX-V) ("Aton" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with shareholder OU Moonrider ("Moonrider") to borrow up to US$30M from Moonrider (the "Facility"). The Facility may be drawn in one or more advances and matures on September 1, 2028. Amounts drawn under the Facility bear interest at a rate of 12 percent per annum. Any part of the principal and accrued but unpaid interest not repaid on maturity shall thereafter incur interest at 20% per annum until paid.

Amounts drawn under the Facility are unsecured and are not convertible into equity securities of the Company. Neither the principal nor any interest payable in respect of the Facility may be paid in equity securities of the Company. No bonus shares or warrants are issuable in connection with the Facility or any amounts drawn thereunder.

Moonrider is a control person of Aton, holding 89,701,789 common shares of Aton representing approximately 66.4% of Aton's 135,073,461 outstanding common shares. The Facility is a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange, and subject to the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 in the absence of exemptions from such requirements. The Facility is exempt from these valuation requirements under the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and from the minority approval requirements under the exemption contained in section 5.7(f) of MI 61-101 (Loan to Issuer, No Equity or Voting Component).

The Facility was approved by Aton's board of directors, with Moonrider nominee Tonno Vahk abstaining from voting. The Aton board concluded that the Facility is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the Facility were obtained from a person dealing at arm's length with the Company.

Amounts drawn under the Facility will be applied to further exploration and development activities at Aton's Hamama project and to general and administrative expenses.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN:TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("the Concession"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 318 0390

Email: info@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aton-announces-us30m-credit-facility-with-ou-moonrider-1215273