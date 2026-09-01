Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Dynamic Facility Services Ltd. ("Dynamic"), a British Columbia-based commercial cleaning and facility services company, to conduct a pilot program evaluating the use of Biosenta's TRUE disinfectant within Dynamic's commercial cleaning operations. Under the MOU, Dynamic will conduct a pilot project to evaluate...

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