Racing Club de Lens (RC Lens) is pleased to announce that Entrepreneur Equity Partners (EEP) and Jean-Paul Lempereur have joined the club as minority shareholders. In EEP and Mr. Jean-Paul Lempereur, the club has found strong, active partners who appreciate the rich history of RC Lens, share its values and support its commitment to structural and infrastructural growth. Joseph Oughourlian remains RC Lens' majority shareholder, with a 69.10% stake.

EEP, an experienced sports investment fund with deep expertise in the development of professional sports infrastructure, is acquiring a 13.93% stake in RC Lens. After several months of discussions, EEP has a deep understanding of the club, its culture and the local community, and is committed to playing a long-term role in the club's infrastructure development. The full amount of its equity contribution will be directed toward the major development projects planned around Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Developed in close consultation with the City of Lens, these projects aim to improve the matchday experience for supporters and establish the stadium as an attractive destination beyond match days, while also preserving its unique identity and spirit of the City of Lens.

Jean-Paul Lempereur, founder of Groupe Lempereur, a long-standing partner of RC Lens and a member of its Board since 2025, is acquiring a 2.79% stake in the club (through a personal estate investment vehicle). A prominent figure in the regional business community with a deep commitment to RC Lens' values, he will bring his entrepreneurial expertise and local knowledge to the club's infrastructure development projects, where he will serve as a key advisor. This investment builds on his long-standing relationship with the club and reflects his deep attachment to RC Lens.

Other existing shareholders in RC Lens, Side Invest and Seko Fofana, will remain committed investors in the club, with respective stakes of 13.56% and 0.62%.

True to its values, RC Lens reaffirms its commitment to preserving the identity, unique atmosphere, character and architecture of Stade Bollaert-Delelis. At a time when football requires greater revenue diversification and fuller use of infrastructure, the planned developments will enable the stadium to serve the community throughout the year and fuel growth opportunities. The club will provide further details on these plans soon.

Changes to Racing Club de Lens' Board

In line with the changes to the club's ownership structure, RC Lens is also announcing changes to its board. Pierre Dréossi is stepping down, having served the club with distinction and represented RC Lens within French football's governing bodies. The club thanks Pierre warmly for his commitment and dedication to RC Lens over the past two seasons.

In his place, RC Lens welcomes Antoine Grolin, President of Nhood, to its Board. His appointment brings a strong people-centered perspective, deep knowledge of the region and broad business expertise. The Mulliez family reaffirms its ties to the club and its commitment to supporting its development, continuing a longstanding tradition of representation on RC Lens' Board, most recently held by Christian Legrand.

As a new shareholder in the club, EEP will be represented on the Board by Tim Leiweke. Keegan McDonald will serve as Board observer.

The club, attuned to the shareholders of tomorrow

Following the creation of the Supporters' Advisory Council, a first-of-its-kind initiation in French football, RC Lens is reaffirming its commitment to introducing a supporter ownership model that would give fans a more direct stake in the club's future. This would deepen the bond between RC Lens and its community, in the spirit of solidarity, pride and legacy that has always defined the club.

Shareholder Structure of Racing Club de Lens:

Joseph Oughourlian: 69,10%

Entrepreneur Equity Partners: 13,93%

Side Invest: 13,56%

Jean-Paul Lempereur: 2,79%

Seko Fofana: 0,62%

Members of the board of directors of the Club:

Joseph Oughourlian

Tim Leiweke

Pascal Malfoy

Jean-Paul Lempereur

Antoine Grolin

Daniel Percheron

Andreea Koenig

Benjamin Parrot

Joseph Oughourlian, Chairman of Racing Club de Lens: "Today marks another important milestone in the development of Racing Club de Lens. EEP and Jean-Paul Lempereur are joining the club on terms that respect what makes our club strong: its identity, its values, and its pursuit of excellence. These changes to our ownership structure do not alter my commitment to the club. If anything, they strengthen it. We are bringing in strong partners who genuinely share our ambition and our vision for the club's future. More than shareholders, they will be true partners, with their investment directed entirely toward the development projects we are pursuing for Stade Bollaert-Delelis and its surrounding areas, helping to make it a vibrant space that is connected to this community and those who make it unique year-round. At a time when French football faces real economic pressures, strengthening our ownership structure is how we ensure the club's ability to grow and build financial independence. I also want to warmly thank Pierre Dréossi, who leaves the Board after two years of important work on the club's financial recovery. And we are delighted to welcome Antoine Grolin to the Board, a visionary leader from this region who carries forward the Mulliez family's long-standing representation within RC Lens' governance. My thoughts naturally turn to Christian Legrand, whose passion for the club and commitment to the local community will continue to inspire us."

RC Lens and its majority shareholder Joseph Oughourlian were advised by Deloitte Sports Business Group and White Case LLP.

EEP was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Consello.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901980067/en/

Contacts:

For Entrepreneur Equity Partners

FGS Global

Kelsey Markovich Alexander Steeghs

Kelsey.Markovich@fgsglobal.com Alexander.Steeghs@fgsglobal.com