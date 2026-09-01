Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide investor relations and communications services (the "Services"). In consideration of the Services, the Company will pay NIA a total fee of $75,000 USD, payable as follows:...

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