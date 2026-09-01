Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced disposition. The assets sold include the Ante Creek pool and the Pine Creek gas field as well as certain of Journey's minor properties in Northwest Alberta. The Assets are currently producing approximately 1,170 boe/d (68% liquids) and carry end-of-life costs of approximately $31 million. The proceeds of...

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