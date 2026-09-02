North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Cascadero Copper Corporation (TSXV: CCD)("Cascadero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase and sale agreement dated September 1, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Lumina Copper Corp. ("Lumina"), a wholly-owned affiliate of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., and Nelson Borch, a director of the Company, (together with the Company, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendors have...

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