Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV: XCYT) ("Xcyte", or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of William L. Ostrander as full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Ostrander replaces Michael Ertle, who has served as the Company's fractional Chief Financial Officer since January 2025. As part of his compensation...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...