The Old School Game Vault: A Shrinking Supply of New Physical Games May Be Making Old Ones Scarcer and More Valuable

Physical game spending fell to $1.5 billion in calendar year 2025, even as exceptional vintage sealed copies have reached seven-figure auction prices, according to Circana and Heritage Auctions.

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for physical video games is no longer moving in a single direction. The Old School Game Vault has released an analysis of public sales and auction data showing a widening distinction between the mainstream physical-game market and the much smaller market for rare vintage collectibles.

The analysis does not conclude that falling physical-game sales automatically make older games more valuable. Rarity, condition, completeness, edition, and collector demand can make individual items behave differently from the broader retail market.

U.S. physical video game sales reached $1.5 billion in 2025

U.S. spending on new physical video games totaled $1.5 billion in calendar year 2025, according to Circana Retail Tracking Service data shared by Mat Piscatella. This was the lowest annual level since Circana began tracking the category in 1995.

Circana data show that spending peaked at $11.6 billion in calendar year 2008, illustrating the scale of the long-term contraction. The measurement period matters, however. Circana's separate rolling 12-month series peaked at approximately $11.5 billion for the 12 months ending May 2009, while spending for the 12 months ending May 2026 was approximately $1.6 billion. These are different measurement periods, not conflicting totals.

A title released decades ago may remain inexpensive if many copies survive, while another from the same era may attract more collector interest because complete or well-preserved copies are scarce.

The condition of the game also matters. A loose cartridge, a complete copy with its original box and manual, and a factory-sealed example are not interchangeable from a collector's perspective.

Record auction prices show the difference between ordinary and exceptional games

Heritage Auctions reported that a sealed Wata 9.8 A++ copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million in 2021, becoming the first video game sold at auction for more than $1 million.

The sale was exceptional rather than representative. Its sealed condition, grade, title significance, and scarcity placed it outside ordinary used-game transactions.

For sellers, the practical lesson is to identify each item before accepting a broad valuation. A collection can contain common mass-market titles alongside rarer games, consoles, accessories, and editions that warrant closer examination.

Methodology

The Old School Game Vault synthesized public U.S. physical video game sales data from Circana Retail Tracking Service, shared directly by Mat Piscatella, together with Heritage Auctions' 2021 press releases and auction records. No proprietary survey or original research was conducted. Circana figures describe mainstream physical software spending, while Heritage results represent individual collectible-market transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions summarize what the analysis means for the broader physical market and individual sellers.

Is the physical video game market growing or shrinking?

The U.S. physical video game market has undergone a major long-term contraction. Calendar-year 2025 spending was $1.5 billion, while the separate 12 months ending May 2026 reached approximately $1.6 billion. Neither figure determines the value of an individual retro title.

Why do some old games sell for so much?

Exceptional prices can occur when scarcity, condition, completeness, historical importance, and collector demand converge. The $1.56 million Super Mario 64 sale represents the extreme high end of the market, not a typical resale value.

What should sellers compare before choosing a buyer?

Sellers can compare specialization, offer transparency, condition requirements, testing procedures, shipping arrangements, and payment options.

About The Old School Game Vault

The Old School Game Vault is a nationwide retro video game buyer and seller based in Morton Grove, Illinois, and has operated since 2008. The company purchases video games, consoles, and accessories from customers across the United States and pays sellers in cash rather than store credit. The Old School Game Vault maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and its online pricing database includes more than 22,000 games, consoles, and accessories.

Media Contact

Contact: Brandon Perton

Email: brandon@theoldschoolgamevault.com

Location: Morton Grove, Illinois

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