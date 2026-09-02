Finance teams can modernise spend management with a proven, scalable platform tailored to local tax, billing, card and accounting requirements

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense management, today announced the global expansion of Emburse Spend, beginning with Australia as its first market outside the U.S.

Already trusted by thousands of U.S. customers, Emburse Spend will help growing Australian organisations gain real-time visibility and control over corporate spending, reduce manual work, and identify policy issues earlier-without requiring them to change the cards, banking relationships or rewards programs they already use.

Control For Everywhere You Spend

Until now, organisations seeking modern expense management solutions have had to adopt proprietary card and payment solutions that limit their flexibility and choice. Emburse Spend eliminates that compromise by delivering a complete solution that controls spend across an organisation's existing payment ecosystem.

With Emburse AI-powered automation, configurable controls, and an implementation experience designed for lean finance teams, Emburse Spend makes it easier for finance leaders to manage spend efficiently and confidently as their organisations scale.

"Growing businesses and organisations want to improve performance, optimise day-to-day processes and support growth without adding more complexity," said Paul Nagy, CPO, Emburse. "With AI-powered automation, Emburse Spend simplifies expense management while working with the cards, banking relationships and rewards programs organisations already rely on-bringing real-time visibility and control to their business."

Real-Time Expense Management Built for Modern Organisations

Emburse Spend is designed to help growing organisations manage expenses as they happen, instead of waiting for month-end reconciliation. Employees capture receipts for both card and out-of-pocket spend in the moment, while Emburse AI extracts expense details, matches receipts to transactions and automates routine work from submission through reconciliation.

Furthermore, Emburse Assurance continuously checks expenses for missing information and policy risks, using AI-driven risk scoring to route only high-priority exceptions for human review.

Finance teams can apply configurable policies and approvals, review expenses throughout the month, and use flexible reporting to focus on the areas of spend that require attention. By automating more of the work between time of purchase and reconciliation, Emburse Spend helps teams scale without unnecessary manual work.

Australia: The First Step in Emburse Spend's Global Expansion

For Australian finance teams, Emburse Spend brings together expense management, card controls and real-time visibility in one streamlined platform. The result is a simpler way to manage employee spending, strengthen compliance and give employees a more intuitive experience.

"Australia marks an important step in Emburse Spend's international expansion," Nagy continued. "By combining local billing, tax and card infrastructure, integrations with Australia's accounting ecosystem and in-market sales and implementation support, we are tailoring Emburse Spend to serve the needs of Australian organisations while building a strong foundation for growth into new markets."

Availability

Emburse Spend will be available in Australia beginning September 15, 2026, directly through Emburse Sales. Additional countries in the global expansion will be announced later this year.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse helps organisations control spend across complex finance operations, serving over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organisations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901927271/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Monique Daniel

Director of Communications

media@emburse.com