Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jorge Sanguin as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations, effective 1 September 2026. Mr. Sanguin will be based in San Juan, Argentina, and will report to the Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Sanguin will oversee Austral's operations in Argentina and Chile and support the...

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