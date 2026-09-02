Two Masters, One Bottle, One Game: Charles Leclerc and Hikaru Nakamura Went Head-To-Head in a First-Of-Its-Kind Chivas Regal Showdown at Monza





Charles Leclerc took on Chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in a high-stakes head-to-head at the Chivas Regal Arena of Mastery

MONZA, Italy, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Charles Leclerc and Chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura met in a high-stakes, first-of-its-kind showdown. Brought together by Chivas Regal, the two masters faced off before a live crowd in one of the year's most unexpected matchups.

The head-to-head marked the ultimate expression of two creations born from the same mindset: Chivas Regal 16 Year Old, Leclerc's debut co-created whisky, and SE!ZE, his bespoke chess-inspired game. Inspired by the belief that success comes from deliberate choices, both were designed around the same principle: every move matters.

On one side, Leclerc, whose vision shaped both the whisky and the game, and whose pursuit of mastery has never been confined to one world. On the other, Nakamura: one of the most formidable minds in chess. Two elite competitors, one board, the ultimate test.

From the bottle to the board, Chivas Regal 16 Year Old and SE!ZE share the same DNA. Drawing on sixteen carefully selected whiskies, each aged at least sixteen years, Chivas Regal 16 is built from deliberate choices, including Charles' selection of Longmorn Single Malt, matured in sherry casks, as the whisky's signature component. SE!ZE applies this same thinking to gameplay, where every decision carries weight and nothing is left to chance. Both are a living tribute to the same belief: true mastery is never accidental.

The Chivas Regal Arena of Mastery buzzed with energy. Fans packed in to witness the live one-time-only showdown as two elite competitors from different disciplines challenged each other across a single board. Every move drew a reaction. Every decision landed with weight. This wasn't just a game. It was a live, charged demonstration of what mastery looks like when it has everything to prove.

The showdown demonstrated that the spirit behind Chivas Regal 16 Year Old extends far beyond the bottle. Co-created by Charles Leclerc and Master Blender Sandy Hyslop around the number that has defined him, the whisky reflects Leclerc's drive to constantly push further.

"I've faced plenty of challenges in my career, but stepping into the Chivas Regal Arena of Mastery was something entirely different," said Charles Leclerc, Global Brand Ambassador, Chivas Regal. "The crowd, the arena, facing Hikaru, the energy was electric. SE!ZE and Chivas Regal 16 are built on the same idea: that every choice matters and nothing happens by accident. Facing one of the greatest strategic minds in the world at my own game brought that to life in a way I hadn't anticipated. That's what Chivas Regal and I are always pushing towards: moments that test you in ways you don't expect."

Livestreamed via Chivas Regal's YouTube, the showdown offered a rare glimpse of mastery beyond its usual arena - a contest where the real aim was to prove what it means to push into the unknown.

"I've competed in front of big crowds before, but nothing quite like that," said Chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. "Charles and Chivas Regal built a game that keeps you on edge from the first move: fast, precise, with no margin for error and where every decision matters. That's the kind of challenge that reveals what you're really made of. True mastery isn't just about knowing the game, it's about how you handle the pressure when it counts."

Raise a glass to the pursuit of better. Chivas Regal 16 Year Old is available on Amazon with an RRP of £64.00/$69.99. SE!ZE will be available to play digitally later this year. Sign up here.

Please enjoy Chivas Regal responsibly and never drink and drive.

About Chivas Regal:

Chivas Regal's spiritual home lies at Strathisla distillery in Scotland.?It exports its whisky and spirit drinks to more than 100 countries across the world. Chivas Regal sells more than 4.5?million?nine-litre?cases every year.

Founding brothers James and John Chivas pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland through a tireless work ethic and expressing a constant drive for excellence, bold entrepreneurial energy and community building.

Their values inspired the Chivas Regal ethos?'I Rise We Rise', a rallying cry for the next generation of spirits drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them, forging new paths to success and blending greatness with generosity.

Today, Chivas Regal brings this spirit to life through its long-standing association with global sports culture. The brand has recently expanded its strong commitment to sporting success as Team Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and as Official Whisky Partner of Arsenal FC.

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal was the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide - with a retail sales?value today?of over?€2bn. The Chivas Regal range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes Chivas Regal 12, Chivas Regal?18?and Chivas Regal 25 as key products, and it has recently started expanding into spirit drink innovations.

www.Chivas.com ?

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/009badeb-79b0-4229-92d9-5bc8e2cec96f