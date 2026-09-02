C O R R E C T I O N -- Avathon

In the news release, Aramco Digital and Avathon Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Industrial AI Across Saudi Arabia and the World, issued 01-Sep-2026 by Avathon over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made from a previous version distributed earlier. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Aramco Digital and Avathon Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of Industrial AI

Partnership combines Aramco Digital's industrial expertise with Avathon's Physical AI and Autonomy Platform to build sovereign Industrial AI capabilities and bring advanced industrial intelligence to customers globally

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Digital, a Saudi Industrial AI company, and Avathon, the leader in Autonomy for Operations, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Industrial AI adoption across energy, mining, aerospace and transportation sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and global industrial markets.

The partnership combines Aramco Digital's deep industrial expertise and technology capabilities with Avathon's proven Physical AI and Autonomy Platform to transform how complex industrial operations are understood, optimized and executed. By bringing together decades of Aramco operating knowledge with Avathon's experience applying AI in complex industrial environments, the companies aim to help organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual decision-making toward increasingly intelligent and industrial operations.

Unlocking Industrial Value at Scale

For Aramco Digital, the partnership accelerates the development and commercialization of Industrial AI solutions that enable increasingly intelligent and autonomous operations. By combining Aramco Digital's industrial expertise with Avathon's capabilities in agentic AI, computational digital twins, manufacturing, energy optimization, and safe autonomous operations, the partnership aims to enable faster deployment of proven solutions across the Kingdom and global industrial markets.

The companies aim to also apply AI to areas such as advanced materials, increasingly complex planning, logistics and supply chain operations, helping organizations make better decisions across interconnected industrial systems rather than optimizing individual processes in isolation.

"Aramco Digital is uniquely positioned to translate Aramco's industrial scale and expertise into technology that can transform industry globally," said Dr. Ashraf AlTahini, CEO of Aramco Digital. "Our partnership with Avathon combines that foundation with proven Industrial AI capabilities to address some of the most important challenges facing industrial organizations. Together, we aim to create significant value and accelerate the growth of our Industrial AI business."

Bringing Industrial AI to the Global Market

Aramco Digital and Avathon will bring their distinctive capabilities to customers and partners across energy, aerospace and defense, mining, manufacturing, maritime, logistics and other critical industries in Saudi Arabia and international markets.

"Industrial AI is moving beyond systems that simply analyze what happened or recommend what to do next. The opportunity is to create systems that understand complex operations and increasingly act on their own," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "Aramco Digital brings an extraordinary combination of industrial expertise and scale, while Avathon brings a proven platform for turning industrial data and knowledge into autonomous action. Together, we can help organizations unlock a new level of operational performance."

About Aramco Digital

Aramco Digital is a Saudi-based Industrial AI company focused on accelerating industrial digital transformation through advanced connectivity, digital platforms, cybersecurity, and AI-powered solutions. The company provides critical industries with secure, reliable, and scalable digital capabilities that enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Through its integrated portfolio spanning Digital Connectivity, Digital Industrial Solutions, Digital Platforms, and Digital Business Services, Aramco Digital enables organizations to accelerate their transformation journeys and unlock the full potential of Industrial AI.

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, Aramco Digital supports the Kingdom's digital economy ambitions and contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 by developing future-ready digital ecosystems, building national capabilities, and advancing the adoption of transformative technologies across industries.

For more information, visit www.aramcodigital.com.

About Avathon

Avathon is the leader in Autonomy for Operations. The Avathon Autonomy Platform powers a workforce of autonomous agents, transforming how businesses plan, orchestrate and manage operations across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, energy, mining, supply chain and asset management. For more information, visit www.avathon.com

Correction: Updates have been made from an earlier version of this release.

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