BingX Launches "Connect What's Moving" to Bring Users Closer to Global Market Opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced "Connect What's Moving," a long-term strategic initiative to bring users closer to emerging opportunities as global markets start moving.

The initiative marks the next stage of BingX's evolution from a crypto-native trading platform toward a broader multi-asset trading platform, reflecting a market reality in which opportunities increasingly emerge beyond the boundaries of any single asset class. At the center of the strategy is a simple idea: when markets move, opportunities move with them. "Connect What's Moving" brings together timely market intelligence, broader trading access, and deeper context to help users discover what is gaining momentum, understand the forces behind it, and explore related opportunities across markets.

The strategy is built around three core pillars:

Faster - Discover and respond while it matters: BingX aims to identify meaningful market developments early and connect users with timely communications, relevant content, frequent campaigns and trading access while those developments remain relevant.

Broader - Follow opportunities across markets: Major market stories rarely stay within a single asset class. By connecting assets and products across crypto and traditional finance, BingX enables users to follow where a story is moving and explore how its impact extends across markets.

Deeper - Understand what matters: Beyond highlighting what is trending, BingX aims to help users understand why a movement matters and what may follow. Market insights, editorial content, spokesperson perspectives, and themed trading experiences provide context on the forces behind a trend and its connections to the wider market.

BingX's growing TradFi offering provides a key foundation for this opportunity-driven approach. With more than 500 TradFi perpetual assets spanning stocks, forex, indices, and commodities, alongside deep liquidity, BingX gives users access to a broad range of markets through a single platform - enabling them to follow opportunities as market narratives evolve across asset classes.

"Users don't experience markets in separate categories. They follow the stories, signals, and developments that matter to them," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "With 'Connect What's Moving,' we are bringing together the speed to respond, the breadth to follow opportunities across markets, and the depth to understand what is driving them. Our ambition is to make BingX one of the first platforms users think of when global markets start moving, with access and context to make informed decisions."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets, markets, and opportunities through one unified trading platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered products and solutions, BingX delivers a reliable and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the first Official Crypto Exchange Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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