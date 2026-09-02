Endeavor Global, Inc.: Endeavor Catalyst-Backed Companies in Europe Raise More Than $8.3 Billion Across 2025 and H1 2026

Global investment fund has now invested $104.3 million across 84 companies in Europe, representing 20% of its global portfolio

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Catalyst, the venture capital arm of Endeavor, the global entrepreneur network, today announced new investment data showing the continued growth of its European portfolio. Endeavor Catalyst-backed companies in Europe raised more than $8.3 billion across 2025 and H1 2026 - more than $3.2 billion in rounds with direct Endeavor Catalyst participation, and more than $5.1 billion in additional rounds without the fund's participation. Total funding represents more than 6x the combined total raised in 2023 and 2024.

Endeavor Catalyst is a global investment fund active in 35+ markets outside of Silicon Valley and China. Endeavor Catalyst has directly invested $104.3 million as of Q2 2026 in Europe across 10 country markets, a 19x increase from $5.4 million a decade ago.

The fund now backs 84 companies in Europe, 20% of the fund's global company portfolio, including 14 new investments in 2025 and 7 in 2024. For the first half of 2026, Endeavor Catalyst made 13 new investments in Europe. Across all of the investments, a total of 15 European-founded portfolio companies have valuations of $1 billion or more. Several have completed an initial public offering or hold IPO potential, including Bending Spoons (NASDAQ: BSP), ElevenLabs, ICEYE and Fever.

Europe has grown steadily across Endeavor Catalyst fund vintages, rising from 11% of capital in Fund I to 25% by Fund IV. Endeavor Catalyst expects Europe to remain a meaningful share of new investments through H2 2026, reflecting the growing quality of opportunities in the region and continued strength across AI, advanced technology, frontier technologies and fintech.

"Europe is home to an abundance of dynamic markets where entrepreneurial talent is rich, but global support is not," said Allen Taylor, Managing Partner of Endeavor Catalyst. "From Bulgaria to Turkey to Ukraine, world-class founders are building from Elsewhere at a pace most of the venture industry has yet to price in. We continue to see strong opportunities across AI, frontier technologies and fintech as more founders build globally significant companies from markets historically overlooked by global capital."

In Ukraine, one of Endeavor's newest markets, Endeavor Catalyst ranks among the country's most active investors, backing companies including Headway, Holywater Tech and Preply. Across four funds, Endeavor Catalyst has exited 8 European companies, including Bending Spoons, Peak Games and Iyzico.

Endeavor Catalyst co-invests alongside some of the world's top VC and growth equity firms, including a16z, General Catalyst and Sequoia. The fund is active across 10 European markets: Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine.

The Endeavor network also supports hub offices internationally in New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Dubai and London that connect entrepreneurs with capital, investors and global networks. Endeavor's Global Hub in London, established in September 2024, reflects London's growing role as a bridge for Elsewhere founders scaling globally, supporting more than 90 Endeavor Entrepreneurs from 35+ countries across more than 100 companies.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the leading network of entrepreneurs scaling exceptional businesses around the world.

For 30 years, we have searched for, selected, and supported founders scaling extraordinary companies outside Silicon Valley and China. Our goal is to establish thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in places where talent is abundant but access is not.

Today, our Global Network of Trust encompasses 3,100+ entrepreneurs across 50+ countries, including the leaders behind over 100 unicorn companies such as Revolut, ElevenLabs, Moniepoint, Wellhub, and Bukalapak. We guide these founders through pivotal moments in their journey and encourage them to mentor and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs. This broader impact on the future of innovation is what we call the Multiplier Effect.

It's time to redraw the innovation map. It's time to look Elsewhere.

About Endeavor Catalyst

Endeavor Catalyst is Endeavor's global venture capital fund, investing exclusively in companies led by Endeavor Entrepreneurs. The fund co-invests alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms that are backing opportunities Elsewhere.

With $850M+ in assets under management and more than 425 investments, Endeavor Catalyst ranks among the top early-stage funders of unicorns outside the U.S. and China. More than 75 of these companies are valued at over a billion dollars, including Rain (Puerto Rico), ElevenLabs (Poland), and Yassir (Tunisia).

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