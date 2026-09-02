2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Engineering Consulting & Construction Services Section to Open Soon

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 31, the Media Briefing for the Engineering Consulting and Construction Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park in Beijing. It was announced at the briefing that the Section will take place from September 9 to 13 in Hall 11 of Shougang Park, co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources.

Under the theme "Full-Chain Empowerment, Smartly Building the Future," the Section covers the entire industry chain - from engineering consulting, planning and design, and construction, to smart operation and maintenance. It features four functional zones: design consulting, intelligent green construction, operation and maintenance services, and international achievement display and promotion. Since the conclusion of the previous edition, a number of innovative technologies have moved from exhibition booths to project sites, with over ten outcomes already implemented and several overseas buyers expressing interest in technology cooperation and introduction.

During the event, a range of smart equipment and technologies will be showcased, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) inspection, infrared thermography, foundation pit air membranes, construction site deformation monitoring robots, as well as building energy efficiency diagnostic platforms and smart energy management and control platforms. In the area of urban renewal, the Section will present practices in upgrading old neighbourhoods and factory areas, and revitalising underperforming buildings. A joint exhibition zone, led by industry associations, will bring together more than ten local survey and design enterprises to demonstrate practical cases in green and low-carbon development, as well as the revitalisation of historic districts.

Concurrent events will include the Digital Intelligent Innovation Forum for the Whole Construction Industry Chain and the Special Forum for Engineering Design Consultancy Enterprises Going Global, among others. The International Achievement Display and Promotion Zone will highlight overseas projects and technological achievements of Chinese enterprises, facilitating connections and cooperation between Chinese and international companies and helping them expand into new markets.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.