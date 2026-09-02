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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 06:34 Uhr
195 Leser
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2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Engineering Consulting & Construction Services Section to Open Soon

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 31, the Media Briefing for the Engineering Consulting and Construction Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park in Beijing. It was announced at the briefing that the Section will take place from September 9 to 13 in Hall 11 of Shougang Park, co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources.

Under the theme "Full-Chain Empowerment, Smartly Building the Future," the Section covers the entire industry chain - from engineering consulting, planning and design, and construction, to smart operation and maintenance. It features four functional zones: design consulting, intelligent green construction, operation and maintenance services, and international achievement display and promotion. Since the conclusion of the previous edition, a number of innovative technologies have moved from exhibition booths to project sites, with over ten outcomes already implemented and several overseas buyers expressing interest in technology cooperation and introduction.

During the event, a range of smart equipment and technologies will be showcased, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) inspection, infrared thermography, foundation pit air membranes, construction site deformation monitoring robots, as well as building energy efficiency diagnostic platforms and smart energy management and control platforms. In the area of urban renewal, the Section will present practices in upgrading old neighbourhoods and factory areas, and revitalising underperforming buildings. A joint exhibition zone, led by industry associations, will bring together more than ten local survey and design enterprises to demonstrate practical cases in green and low-carbon development, as well as the revitalisation of historic districts.

Concurrent events will include the Digital Intelligent Innovation Forum for the Whole Construction Industry Chain and the Special Forum for Engineering Design Consultancy Enterprises Going Global, among others. The International Achievement Display and Promotion Zone will highlight overseas projects and technological achievements of Chinese enterprises, facilitating connections and cooperation between Chinese and international companies and helping them expand into new markets.



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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