HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The competitive logic of the insurance industry has shifted from scale expansion to value cultivation. Against this backdrop, the role of technology has also been elevated from efficiency-enhancing tools to a strategic foundation for navigating economic cycles. As a leading privately owned insurance group in China, Sunshine Insurance (6963.HK) has released its interim results, which not only demonstrate solid financial performance but also clearly outline a digital-intelligence transformation path driven by the dual engines of 'robot engineering' and 'data engineering'.



As of June 30, 2026, Sunshine Insurance recorded gross written premiums ('GWPs') of RMB90.91 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year, with net profit attributable to equity owners of the parent rising 38.5% to RMB4.69 billion. The value of new business in life insurance business increased by 16.4%, while the property and casualty insurance business optimized the underwriting combined ratio to 98.7%. Behind these numbers, a deep-seated technological transformation spanning sales, services and management is unlocking sustained momentum.



Sales Revolution: From 'Human-Only' to 'Human-Machine Collaboration'



The traditional insurance industry has been heavily reliant on human resources, where the capability ceiling of the sales force often defines the upper limit of business growth. Sunshine Insurance is now breaking this constraint through AI agent technology.



On the life insurance side, sales robots have been deeply embedded across the entire customer engagement lifecycle. According to the Company, the robot is powered by 13 AI agent platforms and nearly 100 vertical AI agents, covering 7 major categories and 60 to 70 sub-scenarios in life insurance sales. The system leverages big data to precisely generate customer profiles, automatically produce personalized marketing plans and communication strategies, and identify customer conversion intent in real time during interactions. As of the end of the Reporting Period, the robot has completed 263,000 instances of assisted customer management, achieving cumulative converted standard premiums exceeding RMB30 million. On the agencyteam side, monthly customer outreach and facetoface visits by marketers rose by more than 20%, the policy addition rate for existing clients climbed by 12%, and the newagent policywriting rate more than doubled. This means frontline agents have gained a reliable 'digital advisor', enabling systematic improvements in their operational efficiency and specialization.



Practices in the property and casualty insurance segment have achieved greater scale deployment. Leveraging predictive models, the telesales assistant robot covers approximately 200,000 customer leads daily and steadily supports the daily operations of more than 2,000 agents, delivering a shift from a 'scattergun approach' to 'precision targeting'. Furthermore, the renewal prediction model, based on 75 factors, enables high-precision prediction of the renewal probability for each auto insurance customer. It supports automated quotation and differentiated operation, transforming indepth cultivation of existing clients from experiencedriven to algorithmdriven operations.



'Autopilot' Moment for the Claims Value Chain



Claims handling constitutes the most critical touchpoint of insurance service experience and a core link in operating costs. Sunshine Insurance's 'claims service robot' is driving automation across this sophisticated workflow.



At present, the robot has expanded its service scope from auto insurance to third-party claims, bodily injury, and non-auto health and accident insurance. In the first half of the year, it served 1.09 million customers, provided over 400,000 intelligent assisted responses, and achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 98%. Notably, with the robot proactively tracking vehicle repairs and injury recovery status, the average claim settlement cycle for served customers has been shortened by 10 days. In nonauto insurance lines, such as the student safety insurance and supplementary medical insurance, pilot programs for end-to-end automated processing were launched through multi-agent collaboration.



On the lossadjustment side, pilot programs have been launched for intelligent assessment of minor vehicle damage claims. Robots can autonomously guide customers through the document upload process. The full behavioral trajectory from claim reporting to settlement can be traced via the operations monitoring platform, laying a data foundation for continuous optimization of claims service. This represents more than efficiency gains; it signifies a redefinition of service standards.



Management Empowerment: Dual Leaps from Actuarial Pricing to Frontline Execution



Beyond optimizing 'the last mile' customer experience, intelligent transformation on Sunshine Insurance's management side is reshaping the underlying operational capabilities and frontline execution of the insurance business.



Risk pricing sits at the core of insurance operations. Built on its 'data engineering' foundation, Sunshine Insurance is revamping this core competency. The auto insurance risk pricing robot has completed the construction of a dataset covering the entire process of quoting, underwriting, and claims settlement, reducing data preparation time from 5 days to 1 day and shortening time required to detect anomalies cycle from 8 hours to 1 hour. A closed-loop capability of 'automated anomaly inspection + model simulation verification + dynamic solution output' was preliminarily established, enabling actuarial pricing to leap from quarterlylevel responses to nearly realtime dynamic adjustments.



Meanwhile, the Group has established an integrated plan covering data collection, database construction and data application, and deeply integrated 20 strategic data engineering projects into key business areas. Such foundational investments are transforming data from static resources into fluid, insightgenerating strategic assets.



In addition, Sunshine Insurance has extended its management reach to the front-line grassroots level. The four-tiered branch management robot empowers grassroots through intelligent agents such as 'AI Little Tabulator, AI Little Advisor, and AI Little Designer'. Managers can complete the entire process of tabulation, data querying, and attribution through natural language processing. To date, this system has been deployed across 820 four-tiered branches nationwide, with a cumulative total of 621,000 pushes in the first half of the year. It has standardized and automated management processes that previously relied on manual experience, allowing grassroots managers to conduct routine management analysis at lower cost and greater speed.



Conclusion



From human-machine collaboration at the sales frontline, to the automated restructuring of the reimbursement cycle, and further to the systematic upgrade of actuarial pricing and grassroots management, Sunshine Insurance's technology deployment has moved beyond the initial phase of process digitalization and entered a phase of deep, coordinated advancement characterized by a multi-intelligent agent architecture and dynamic closed-loop data.



As China's insurance industry enters a critical period of high-quality development, Sunshine Insurance's practice offers a valuable reference case: the barriers to technology adoption are diminishing, and the true differentiator lies in the depth of integration between technology and core business scenarios, as well as the efficiency with which it transforms the operating value chain. An insurance group with total assets of over RMB700 billion has begun recalibrating its strategic direction through data and algorithms, and its next-phase growth trajectory warrants re-evaluation from multiple dimensions.







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