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WKN: A0LCUJ | ISIN: FR0010331421 | Ticker-Symbol: IDD
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 21:55
1,754 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNATE PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNATE PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7421,81007:28
1,7541,79407:01