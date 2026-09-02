Temu and Posta Româna Sign MoU on Logistics Services for Romanian Sellers

Partnership streamlines fulfillment services and supports local businesses in expanding their reach

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu and Posta Româna, Romania's national postal service operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to streamline logistics for Romanian businesses selling on Temu.

Under the agreement, Posta Româna will provide an integrated parcel service covering collection from sellers, sorting at logistics facilities in Romania, and last-mile delivery. Fulfillment options span home delivery, pickup points, automated lockers, and post offices across the country.

This partnership is expected to give local businesses a more streamlined process for order fulfillment, while enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

Temu and Posta Româna will hold joint events to support Romanian businesses that sell on Temu to grow their reach. The two companies will also meet regularly to review progress and continuously improve delivery services.

"Our network reaches communities across Romania, including in rural areas," said Valentin Stefan, CEO of Posta Româna. "This agreement will make our delivery and return services available to Romanian sellers on Temu, helping them serve customers throughout the country. We also welcome the opportunity to support local businesses that want to reach customers elsewhere in Europe."

Temu entered the Romanian market in July 2023. Since March 2025, Romanian businesses have been able to join and sell on Temu. Temu's Local Seller Program is now available in more than 35 countries.

"Four in five small businesses in Europe do not sell online, and the business organizations and industry associations we met pointed to the same barriers: complexity, cost and not knowing where to start," said a Temu spokesperson. "Through the collaboration with Posta Româna, we aim to support more Romanian sellers with reliable logistics services and new growth opportunities at home and beyond."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in over 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Posta Româna

With 164 years of history and a presence in communities across Romania, Posta Româna is a vital part of the country's infrastructure - connecting people, businesses, and institutions across Romania and beyond.

As a trusted national logistics hub, it enables the movement of letters, parcels, money, and information, supporting faster flows across the country and international markets. Its modern network of regional hubs strengthens Romania's role as a gateway for parcels and goods entering and leaving Central and Eastern Europe.

Rooted in tradition and driven by innovation, Posta Româna combines advanced sorting technologies with a nationwide network capable of processing more than 500,000 parcels a day. More than moving parcels, it is helping move Romania forward - connecting communities, markets, Europe, and the wider world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-and-pota-roman-sign-mou-on-logistics-services-for-romanian-sellers-302867158.html