Scientists at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) claim to have achieved a world-record power conversion efficiency of 26.7% for a tandem solar cell based on a perovskite top cell and a copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) bottom cell. They said the result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and included in the Best Research-Cell Efficiency Chart maintained by the US Department of Energy's National Laboratory of the Rookies. The record applies to perovskite-CIGS tandem solar cells with an area of less than 1 cm². The KIER researchers ...

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