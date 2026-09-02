The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said rooftop solar met 99.9% of South Australia's total electricity demand at 1.30pm on 31 August, reducing electricity demand from grid-scale generation to just 2 MW - a new winter record. The market operator said the high rooftop solar generation and negative wholesale prices also saw batteries charging at above-average rates, absorbing excess renewable electricity for use during the evening peak period. The South Australia result coincided with a new winter minimum operational demand record across the broader National Electricity Market (NEM). AEMO ...

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