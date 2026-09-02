New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has signed the the Garden State Balcony Solar Act (S2368/A4836) into law, enabling New Jerseyites to install and use portable solar generation devices of up to 1,200 W without the need to apply for an installation permit or obtain their utility's approval. The law, which was passed by the state's two legislative bodies on unanimous votes in late June, would require the portable solar devices to comply with provisions of the most recent versions of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and the State Uniform Construction Code, in addition to becoming listed or certified ...

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