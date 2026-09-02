Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, today announced the expansion of its European operations with the opening of its inaugural local entity in Eschborn, Germany, and the appointments of Ingvar Ersson as GM President, EMEA, and Antony Zukowski as Regional Director, EMEA, for Phison Electronics Europe GmbH. The expansion strengthens Phison's investment in Europe and reinforces its commitment to supporting customers and partners as demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise storage and next-generation data center technologies continues to grow.

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The extended organization will execute a regional go-to-market strategy that combines direct enterprise engagement with a focused ecosystem of distributors, system integrators and strategic partners to accelerate adoption of Phison's Pascari enterprise SSD portfolio. Phison will prioritize AI, hyperscale, HPC and enterprise opportunities while providing localized sales, technical and marketing support to better serve customers across the region.

Ersson, reporting directly to Phison CEO KS Pua, brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across data storage, technology, sales, operations and business development, including senior roles at JOLT Energy and Verbatim EUMEA. Having worked with Phison technologies for nearly two decades, he brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of building strategic partnerships and driving regional growth. Zukowski joins Ersson's team holding extensive experience in enterprise infrastructure, data center technologies and partner ecosystem development, with prior leadership roles at Actebis, Bell Microproducts, Esys Distribution, Thomson Computing, TD SYNNEX and Arrow ECS France supporting leading technology vendors including Lenovo, Nutanix, Pure Storage and Rubrik.

"Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for Phison as AI adoption and enterprise infrastructure investments continue to accelerate," said KS Pua, CEO and Founder at Phison Electronics. "The expansion of our EMEA operations, together with the appointments of Ingvar and Antony, strengthens our ability to serve customers locally, deepen strategic partnerships and accelerate adoption of Phison and Pascari solutions across the region. Their leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue executing our long-term global growth strategy."

"I'm honored to lead Phison's continued expansion across EMEA," said Ersson. "With increasing demand for AI and enterprise storage solutions, we are well positioned to strengthen customer relationships, expand our partner ecosystem and bring Phison's innovations to more organizations throughout the region. Our initial focus will go to verticals in the region including media and entertainment (M&E), HPC, neocloud, local government and education, where demand for high-performance SSDs is accelerating to support real-time data, AI/ML and big data workloads, alongside growing interest in customization and Gen5 adoption."

"Phison's investment in its Europe operations demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting customers and partners locally," said Marek Horyl, VP of IT Products at ASBIS Enterprises PLC. "We are strengthening our collaboration to bring the Pascari enterprise SSD portfolio to market through our channel ecosystem, enabling businesses across Europe to deploy high-performance storage solutions for AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads."

"I'm looking forward to beginning this chapter with Phison during such an important period of growth," said Zukowski. "We will work closely with our local customers and partners to expand the company's enterprise presence and help drive adoption of Phison's innovative storage technologies throughout EMEA."

To receive a Pascari demo, please reach out to sales@phison.com. To explore Phison's full portfolio, visit www.phison.com.

About Phison Electronics

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with over 4,500 employees 70% of which are dedicated to R&D and more than 2,000 patents. The company's innovations encompass the Pascari portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers, including Pascari aiDAPTIV, an award-winning solution for affordable on-premises LLM training and inference.

Phison, the Phison design and the Phison logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Phison Electronics or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

©2026 Phison Electronics or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

PHISON Spokesperson

Antonio Yu

TEL: 037-586-896 #10019

Mobile: 0979-105-026

Email: antonioyu@phison.com



PHISON Deputy Spokesperson

Kuo-Ting Lu

TEL: 037-586-896 #26022

Mobile: 0979-075-330

Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com



PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:

sales@phison.com

sales@phisonenterprise.com



PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:

Lynn Kelly

Lynn_kelly@phison.com

press_americas@phison.com