Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer sichtbar - doch die entscheidende Antwort kommt jetzt erst noch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aurzen Official: World's First Tri-Fold Full HD Pocket Projector: Aurzen ZIP Pro Takes Over Times Square

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As IFA 2026 approaches, Aurzen is bringing ZIP Pro-the world's first tri-fold Full HD pocket projector-to Times Square. Designed for seamless mobile viewing, Aurzen ZIP Pro allows users to unfold an 80-inch Full HD display anywhere, at any moment. From hotel rooms to impromptu pitch meetings, and from cozy bedroom walls to campsite tents or inside a Tesla, the compact tri-fold design blends big-screen viewing with effortless portability.

Achieving that level of portability without compromising display quality required solving a classic hardware bottleneck in projector design: how to maximize brightness within a pocket-sized form factor. To overcome this, ZIP Pro is built on a proprietary optical architecture engineered to optimize volume, thermal dissipation, and light output within an ultra-compact chassis. The result is a new pocket projector format that delivers Full HD performance tailored for a truly mobile lifestyle.

Visit Aurzen at IFA 2026

  • Showstoppers (Media Event)
    • Date: September 3, 2026
    • Location: Messe Berlin Fairgrounds Hall 5.3, Berlin, Germany
  • IFA 2026 Main Exhibition
    • Date: September 4-8, 2026
    • Booth: H21-106, Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany
  • Online Product Debut
    • Mark your calendar: Visit Aurzen's Official YouTube channel to tune in to the ZIP Pro reveal

About Aurzen
Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-tri-fold-full-hd-pocket-projector-aurzen-zip-pro-takes-over-times-square-302860442.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.