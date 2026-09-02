Aurzen Official: World's First Tri-Fold Full HD Pocket Projector: Aurzen ZIP Pro Takes Over Times Square

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As IFA 2026 approaches, Aurzen is bringing ZIP Pro-the world's first tri-fold Full HD pocket projector-to Times Square. Designed for seamless mobile viewing, Aurzen ZIP Pro allows users to unfold an 80-inch Full HD display anywhere, at any moment. From hotel rooms to impromptu pitch meetings, and from cozy bedroom walls to campsite tents or inside a Tesla, the compact tri-fold design blends big-screen viewing with effortless portability.

Achieving that level of portability without compromising display quality required solving a classic hardware bottleneck in projector design: how to maximize brightness within a pocket-sized form factor. To overcome this, ZIP Pro is built on a proprietary optical architecture engineered to optimize volume, thermal dissipation, and light output within an ultra-compact chassis. The result is a new pocket projector format that delivers Full HD performance tailored for a truly mobile lifestyle.

Visit Aurzen at IFA 2026

Showstoppers (Media Event) Date: September 3, 2026 Location: Messe Berlin Fairgrounds Hall 5.3, Berlin, Germany

IFA 2026 Main Exhibition Date: September 4-8, 2026 Booth: H21-106, Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

Online Product Debut Mark your calendar: Visit Aurzen's Official YouTube channel to tune in to the ZIP Pro reveal



About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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