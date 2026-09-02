Saxony Trade & Invest Corp.: SEMICON Taiwan: Saxony positions itself as a premier European hub for the global semiconductor industry

DRESDEN, Germany and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At SEMICON Taiwan, the German state of Saxony is showcasing 'Silicon Saxony' as Europe's largest microelectronics cluster, promoting itself as a premier European hub for high-tech manufacturing and research to attract further business expansions and investments. Following the establishment of TSMC-the world's largest Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer-the 'Silicon Saxony' region has gained massive developmental momentum and continues its path of dynamic growth.

Dirk Panter, Saxon State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Action, who is attending the trade fair with a delegation, emphasises: "Taiwan is a global leader in the semiconductor and high-tech industry. The Free State of Saxony is positioning itself here as a high-performing technology and investment hub. In doing so, we are responding to the interest shown by Taiwanese companies in European locations following the construction of a new chip factory by the Taiwanese semiconductor group TSMC as part of the ESMC joint venture in Dresden, the growing momentum of investment in the semiconductor sector and, last but not least, the need to develop resilient supply chains."

The growing investment momentum in the Silicon Saxony region is attracting an increasing number of innovative companies. Alongside Taiwanese firms such as Marketech International Corp. (MIC) and Taiwan Puritic Corp. (TPC), other leading international players-including Japan's Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and Mitutoyo, as well as US companies Elemental Scientific Inc. (ESI) and Shin-Etsu MicroSi-are capitalizing on the region's immense potential. In addition, Saxony wins businesses over with fast approval processes and a reliable, scalable infrastructure.

"The appeal of the ESMC cluster to suppliers and service providers in the sector is becoming increasingly evident. It is particularly encouraging that several companies have chosen Saxony as the launchpad for their European operations. This demonstrates the key position that the 'Silicon Saxony' region now holds in global competition," explains Thomas Horn, CEO of Saxony Trade & Invest Corp., which has supported the investments.

With these new businesses setting up in the region, the Silicon Saxony cluster continues its strong growth trajectory: the new suppliers are strengthening the ecosystem with innovative technical solutions, networks and strategic partnerships.

"Silicon Saxony is emerging as the most important hub for Physical AI in Europe. ESMC is accelerating this development. New opportunities are arising for Taiwanese companies to combine their semiconductor expertise with Europe's strengths in deep tech and industrial applications. In the EU Chips Act 2.0, we are committed to establishing system-on-chip solutions for the automotive sector as a European flagship initiative," says Frank Bösenberg, Managing Director of Silicon Saxony.

More information:

https://business-saxony.com/en/a-business-location-at-its-best/strong-industries/silicon-saxony-more-than-just-chips

https://business-saxony.com/en/

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