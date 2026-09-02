Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Brings G7 Securities to Institutional Tokenized Repo

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo solution expands cross-border atomic settlement and collateral mobility across G7 securities for global financing and collateral markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the global expansion of its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution, bringing G7 securities into its network and providing market participants an institutional scale solution to execute international cross-border repo transactions, intraday repo activity, and collateral movements through atomic settlement.

"Tokenized financing and collateral markets are not a future-state concept. Through DLR, they are proven market infrastructure operating at scale today." said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation. "DLR is already helping institutions move collateral more efficiently, executing repos, and managing intraday liquidity. Bringing G7 securities into the network expands that value globally, giving the street a practical path to stronger liquidity, better capital efficiency, and lower operational friction."

DLR is already delivering measurable value to the market at an institutional scale. In August 2026, DLR processed an average of $351 billion in daily repo transactions, totaling $7.4 trillion for the month, with thousands of transactions running through the network daily. DLR currently supports tokenized U.S. Treasury collateral for repo, intraday repo transactions and collateral pledges. Adding G7 securities broadens the range of eligible collateral firms can mobilize, supporting more effective financing activity across global markets.

As a live solution embedded within existing trading and post-trade workflows, DLR enables the synchronized movement of tokenized securities and cash. This atomic settlement capability reduces settlement risk and operational friction while helping firms optimize funding flexibility, the use of high-quality collateral, and liquidity and capital management.

The inclusion of G7 securities marks a major step forward for tokenizing global markets. Now, DLR enables market participants to execute cross-border repo and collateral movements, synchronizing the movement of tokenized securities and cash in a single, coordinated transaction and allowing market participants to access liquidity and finance eligible securities across markets, currencies and jurisdictions.

The result is a stronger solution for processing repo, intraday repo and collateral activity: faster and more certain settlement, improved visibility into collateral positions, reduced operational burden and greater flexibility to deploy financial resources where they are needed. As DLR's network expands, participants can access increased collateral utility and liquidity across markets while maintaining institutional-grade governance and operational controls.

DLR market activity is also increasingly visible. Aggregated DLR market data, including repo par value, turnover and trade count, is available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers through Broadridge's collaboration with Kaiko. The data provides subscribers with greater transparency into institutional on-chain repo activity alongside established fixed-income market data.

DLR Supports Collateral Mobility Across Global Markets:

An institutional-grade network for cross-border repo, intraday repo and collateral activity

Atomic settlement that synchronizes securities delivery and payment

More efficient intraday liquidity and funding management

Expanded collateral utility through the movement of G7 securities across the network

Greater flexibility to optimize liquidity, funding, collateral and capital

Reduced operational complexity, manual processing and settlement risk in traditional cross-border workflows

Tokenized capabilities delivered through familiar institutional trading and post-trade processes

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Broadridge's governance platform serves all models of tokenized securities, including issuer-listed models, synthetic securities issued outside the United States, and third-party tokenized shares within the United States, helping ensure investors receive the same rights and protections regardless of how assets are structured or owned.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing over $351 billion a day. DLR supports repo transactions, intraday repo activity, collateral movements, settlement and servicing needs through real-world market operations. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 8 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $18 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500 Index, employing approximately 16,000 associates in 28 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

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