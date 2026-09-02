Juniper Research: Chinese AI Models Now Up to 90% Cheaper than US Rivals, Threatening Economics of the US-led AI Boom

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that Chinese AI models now cost up to 90% less to run than leading US alternatives; rapidly reshaping where developers buy AI.

Existential Risk

OpenRouter, an open marketplace where developers pick between competing AI models, recorded that American labs such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic accounted for around 30% of the work conducted on the platform. Last year, that figure was around 70%.

This creates an existential risk; given that the West has committed hundreds of billions of dollars to new datacentres, much of it borrowed or raised through complex financing agreements. These commitments assume that customers will continue paying a premium for the best models. Cheap Chinese alternatives attack that assumption directly. If the price of running AI falls far enough, the ability to pay for AI and datacentre build-outs disappears.

The full report, Beyond the Headlines: What the 'AI Bubble' Really Means, is available now as a free download.

Cheaper Wins Volume ~ Better Wins Money

The report found that Western frontier labs still hold the edge where accuracy and complexity are the priority, such as with long and complex tasks, AI in highly regulated industries, and software that runs with little human supervision. However, users pay a substantial premium for this reliability.

As a result, two markets have formed. One competes on price, and the other on quality. The risk, however, is that these two markets are converging. Chinese models are improving rapidly, and each improvement cycle moves more work out of the West and into cheap, competitive inference.

Senior Analyst Jawad Jahan commented, "Open-weight models are closing the capability gap with frontier models at a fraction of the cost. Furthermore, they can run locally on consumer hardware. If this trend continues, the inference revenue underwriting the Western datacentre build-out weakens, and, correspondingly, the financing structures resting on that revenue."

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

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