LISSOME Enters Europe at IFA 2026 With the R1, a 280 mm-Wide Compact Countertop Dishwasher

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LISSOME, a smart kitchen appliance brand focused on intelligent technology and thoughtful design, today announces that it is debuting its flagship dishwasher, the LISSOME R1 Compact Countertop Dishwasher at IFA 2026, marking the first time that it will be shown to consumers in Europe.

At a remarkably small size of just 507 x 280 x 502 mm (Depth x Width x Height), the R1 combines a compact countertop footprint with a built-in water tank that does not require a fixed inlet connection. For consumers in Europe, this means that the R1 offers the convenience of a dishwasher without any need for permanent installation, as well as greater flexibility in where it can be placed. This makes it suited for apartments, small kitchens, bars and RVs, as it not only offers flexible placement but also keeps compact spaces tidy.





Despite its size, the R1 is designed for extreme efficiency and superior cleaning performance. It holds 3 EU-standard place settings, equivalent to up to 34 items depending on tableware size and loading arrangement, while relying on LISSOME's Sweeping Jet Technology, which uses two bottom-rotating spray arms and two vertical spray arms, to provide 360-degree coverage through 32 water jets at 100,000 Pa.

Designed to meet different everyday cleaning needs, the R1 offers consumers the ability to choose from six wash modes (Quick Wash, Smart Wash, Daily Wash, Power Wash, ECO Wash and Fruit/Veg Wash) and a single Dry mode. Consumers who are short on time can choose the Quick Wash mode, which completes its cycle in just 15 minutes, comprising 13 minutes of washing and two minutes of steam release and hot-air drying. For those who prefer more adaptive cleaning, they can opt for the Smart Wash mode, which works with the Auto Detergent Dispensing System. The Smart Wash mode uses LISSOME's proprietary AI sensor to detect water turbidity and grease levels and automatically adjust the cleaning cycle and detergent dosage. This in effect optimises cleaning by reducing unnecessary water and detergent use.

Guided by a design philosophy that uses smart technology and thoughtful design to make everyday kitchen routines easier, LISSOME developed the R1 to simplify what happens after your meal, reducing the burden of kitchen cleanup and leaving more time for cooking, sharing meals and enjoying the results.

"Europe is an important market for LISSOME, and the R1 reflects our belief that appliances should adapt to people's homes - not the other way around," said Steve Xie, CEO of LISSOME. "By combining thoughtful design with flexible, intelligent cleaning, we aim to make dishwasher ownership more practical for European consumers who value space, convenience and efficiency."

The R1 will be available in selected European markets by the end of 2026. Pricing will be announced closer to launch. More information is available at www.lissomesmart.com.

About LISSOME

LISSOME is an innovative smart kitchen appliance brand founded in 2021, dedicated to redefining modern kitchen life through intelligent technology and thoughtful design. Driven by a multidisciplinary R&D team with expertise in robotics, motion control, and industrial design, and backed by more than 20 patents, LISSOME develops compact, high-performance appliances that simplify everyday life while maximising space efficiency. Since its global debut, LISSOME has been supported by Kickstarter backers from more than 30 countries and has presented its products at international technology events including CES 2025 and LEAP 2024.

For more information, visit www.lissomesmart.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Li

libing@lissomeinno.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/287f00a1-c1fe-4dee-87b5-c0bb90cb8ed3