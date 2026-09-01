BILI Social International, Inc.: BILI Social Reports Q2 2026 Revenue Growth of More than 220% Year-Over-Year Continued Profitability

NEWARK, N.J. and TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILI Social International, Inc. (OTC: BSCL) ("BILI Social" or the "Company"), an AI-powered social commerce and creator marketing company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second-quarter revenue was $730,000, an increase of more than 220% year-over-year, building on momentum that commenced in the second quarter of 2025. Net income grew by 252% year over year to $218,215 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss of $(142,740) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase is a result of continued profitability and growth for the third consecutive quarter, which is attributable to greater adoption of the BILI Base platform, more managed campaigns under BILI Boost along with the introduction of BILI Boost AI-Enabled model.

Client Growth

BILI delivered creator marketing and social commerce programs for a growing roster of brands including retail, finance and CPG clients in the US, Canada, Australia and Asia, with work that spans BILI Base, BILI Boost, BILI Boost AI-Enabled and BILI Boost+. This demonstrates BILI's ability to work with established companies across multiple industries.

The Company continued to expand activity across BILI Base, BILI Boost, BILI Boost AI-Enabled and BILI Boost+, providing brands with creator-led marketing, content and commerce solutions.

Management Commentary

"Q2 was another strong quarter for BILI, we grew revenue by more than 220%, extended profitability and delivered programs for Burger King and Royal Bank of Canada among others," said Adrian Capobianco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BILI Social International, Inc. "What stands out is the quality of the relationships we are building, and we're investing in the technology and team to support BILI at a much larger scale."

Corporate Update

During the quarter, the Company completed its name change transition to BILI Social International, Inc. and began trading under its new symbol BSCL

About BILI Social International

BILI Social International operates an AI-driven creator commerce and social marketing platform positioned at the intersection of AI, creator monetization, and social commerce. Through its BILI Base, BILI Boost, and BILI Boost+ platforms, the Company connects brands and creators through AI-powered campaign optimization, social commerce infrastructure, and creator-driven marketing solutions.

For more information visit:

www.bilisocial.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Bili Social International, Inc.'s (the "Company") business strategy, plans and objectives; anticipated growth and expansion; expected demand for the Company's products and services; the development, adoption, performance and expansion of the Company's BILI Base, BILI Boost, BILI Boost AI-Enabled and BILI Boost+ offerings; the Company's ability to attract and retain brands, creators and other business partners; anticipated client engagements, campaigns and commercial opportunities; the Company's use and development of artificial intelligence and other technologies; expected operating and financial performance; the Company's plans or ability to pursue or obtain a listing of its securities on a national securities exchange, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. No assurance can be given that any of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations or projections will be achieved.

Media Inquiries Contact:

Wendy Bairos

Communications Lead, BILI

Wendy@becauseiloveit.com

Investor Relations

Phone (888) 458-2545

IR@becauseiloveit.com