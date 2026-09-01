Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reduces year-over-year inventory by $44.5 million and year-over-year debt by $26 million

Reaffirms full-year 2026 Guidance

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2026.

"I was pleased with our second quarter performance, despite a challenging consumer environment. While our customers continue to be selective with discretionary spending, we are encouraged by the progress we are making to strengthen Sportsman's Warehouse and position the business for long-term profitable growth," said Paul Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse. "Our teams have moved with urgency to improve our value proposition, strengthen in-stocks, sharpen our assortment and localization, and deliver a better experience across our stores and digital channels, helping drive nearly 7% growth in our Hunting and Shooting Sports department during the quarter."

"We enter the important fall and holiday seasons with our healthiest inventory position in years, more relevant merchandise, and a stronger balance sheet. While significant work remains, we are building momentum and remain confident in our plans for the second half of the year and our long-term opportunity to establish Sportsman's Warehouse as the leading retailer that combines national scale with local relevance."

For the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2026:

Net sales increased 0.6% to $295.6 million, compared to $293.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, while same stores sales in the quarter were flat. Same store sales performance was driven primarily by a 6.7% gain in Hunting and Shooting Sports, led by Firearms and Ammunition, with some additional event-driven demand. Same store sales in our Optics, Electronics, Accessories and Other department increased by 1.0%, compared with the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Our other categories declined, reflecting continued pressure on the U.S. consumer, and drought conditions in the western U.S. pressuring the fishing department.

Gross profit was $96.0 million, or 32.5% of net sales, compared to $93.9 million, or 32.0% of net sales, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The increase, as a percentage of sales, was primarily due to more disciplined inventory management reducing overall freight expense and a one-time tariff benefit, partially offset by category mix shift.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $97.1 million, or 32.9% of net sales, compared to $97.2 million, or 33.1% of net sales, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by decreased depreciation expense.

Net loss was $(4.4) million, compared to a net loss of $(7.1) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted net loss was $(3.1) million compared to an adjusted net loss of $(4.7) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures").

Diluted loss per share was $(0.11) compared to a diluted loss per share of $(0.18) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $(0.08) compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.12) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

For the twenty-six weeks ended August 1, 2026:

Net sales were $551.7 million, an increase of 1.6%, compared to the first six months of fiscal year 2025. The net sales increase was primarily due to increased sales in our Hunting and Shooting Sports department led by firearms and ammunition, with some additional event-driven demand. Additionally, sales in our Fishing department are up nearly 1%. This increase led to a same store sales increase of 1.0% compared to the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit was $171.8 million or 31.1% of net sales, compared to $169.6 million or 31.2% of net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2025. This decrease, as a percentage of net sales, was primarily due to unfavorable department level mix and rates, partially offset by lower freight from improved inventory management and a one-time tariff benefit.

SG&A expenses decreased to $191.0 million or 34.6% of net sales, compared with $192.4 million or 35.4% of net sales for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, due to a decrease in depreciation expense, partially offset by increases in rent and other operating expenses.

Net loss was $(26.3) million, compared to net loss of $(28.3) million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss was $(18.2) million, compared to adjusted net loss of $(20.3) million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million compared to $(0.7) million in the first six months of fiscal year 2025 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Diluted loss per share was $(0.68), compared to diluted loss per share of $(0.74) in the first six months of fiscal year 2025. Adjusted diluted loss per share was $(0.47), compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.53) in the corresponding prior-year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Balance sheet and capital allocation highlights as of August 1, 2026:

The Company ended the second quarter with net debt of $167.0 million, comprised of $2.0 million of cash on hand, $43.9 million of net borrowings outstanding under the Company's term loan facility and $125.1 million of net borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. Total inventory at the end of the second quarter was $399.0 million, a decrease of $44.5 million compared to last year, reflecting our strategy to improve seasonally timed inventory and gain additional efficiency in our operating model.

Total liquidity was $105.0 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, comprised of $103.0 million of availability on the term loan and revolving credit facilities and $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook:

For fiscal year 2026, the Company is reiterating its guidance and estimates same store sales to be in the range of down 1.0% to up 2.0% and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30 million to $36 million. The Company also expects capital expenditures for 2026 to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million, primarily consisting of technology investments and general store maintenance. There are no new store openings planned for 2026.

"We made meaningful progress in the second quarter, with sales essentially flat, a 50-basis-point improvement in gross margin and continued disciplined management of expenses and inventory," said Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman's Warehouse. "Our inventory is down $44.5 million, or 10%, year over year, and we reduced net debt by $26 million while maintaining $105 million of liquidity. These improvements reflect the team's focus on working capital, cost discipline and positioning the business for the back half of the year. While we continue to operate in a challenging consumer environment, we are entering the second half of the year with a healthier balance sheet, improved inventory efficiency and a refreshed assortment. We remain committed to generating positive free cash flow, reducing debt and creating a stronger financial foundation for sustainable, profitable growth."

The Company has not reconciled expected adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026 to GAAP net income because the Company does not provide guidance for net (loss) income and is not able to provide a reconciliation to net (loss) income without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to estimate net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results is scheduled for September 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be held via webcast and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"): adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income as net (loss) income plus management transition costs, executive retention costs, legal accrual, valuation allowance, and income tax expense (benefit). Net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted net (loss) income. The Company defines adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share as adjusted net (loss) income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted (loss) earnings per share is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, management transition costs, executive retention costs and legal accrual. Net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under "GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors and are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted (loss) earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Management uses this information as additional measurement tools for purposes of business decision-making, including evaluating store performance, developing budgets and managing expenditures. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare its results of operations from period to period on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's core operating performance. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results, cash flows or leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items.

As noted above, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of fiscal year 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures, including stock-based compensation expense and income tax expense (benefit) that are difficult to predict in order to include in a GAAP estimate. The Company defines net debt as borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility and term loan facility less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines total liquidity as total availability under the Company's revolving credit facility plus cash and cash equivalents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our efforts to generate positive free cash flow, reduce debt and create a stronger financial foundation for sustainable, profitable growth; our expectations regarding momentum in our business and our ability to establish the Company as a leading retailer that combines national scale with local relevance; the impact of our strategic initiatives; and our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, as well as same store sales and capital expenditures for fiscal year 2026 and the number of store openings in 2026. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "can have," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our own operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that predicting the impact of known factors is very difficult, and we cannot anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: current and future government regulations, in particular regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may negatively impact the demand for the Company's products and ability to conduct its business; the Company's retail-based business model, which is impacted by general economic and market conditions such as elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures and economic, market and financial uncertainties that may cause a decline in consumer spending; the Company's concentration of stores in the Western United States which makes the Company susceptible to adverse conditions in this region, and could affect the Company's sales and cause its operating results to suffer; the highly fragmented and competitive industry in which the Company operates and the potential for increased competition; changes in consumer demands, including regional preferences, which we may not be able to identify and respond to in a timely manner; the Company's entrance into new markets or operations in existing markets, including the Company's long-term strategy to open new stores in future periods, which may not be successful; the costs to close underperforming stores, if the Company decides to do so, which costs may be significant; stringent and evolving U.S. obligations related to data privacy and security; impact of general macroeconomic conditions, such as labor shortages, inflation, elevated interest rates, the impacts of tariffs and trade disputes, economic slowdowns, and recessions or market corrections; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and the Company's other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contact:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Strategic Programs & Investor Relations

Sportsman's Warehouse

(801) 566-6681

investors@sportsmans.com

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended August 1, 2026 % of net sales August 2, 2025 % of net sales YOY Variance Net sales - 295,583 100.0 - - 293,899 100.0 - - 1,684 Cost of goods sold 199,573 67.5 - 199,950 68.0 - (377 - Gross profit 96,010 32.5 - 93,949 32.0 - 2,061 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 97,143 32.9 - 97,166 33.1 - (23 - Loss from operations (1,133 - (0.4 %) (3,217 - (1.1 %) 2,084 Other losses - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - Interest expense 3,305 1.1 - 3,769 1.3 - (464 - Loss before income taxes (4,438 - (1.5 %) (6,986 - (2.4 %) 2,548 Income tax (benefit) expense (11 - 0.0 - 97 0.0 - (108 - Net loss - (4,427 - (1.5 %) - (7,083 - (2.4 %) - 2,656 Loss per share Basic - (0.11 - - (0.18 - - 0.07 Diluted - (0.11 - - (0.18 - - 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,044 38,376 668 Diluted 39,044 38,376 668

For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 1, 2026 % of net sales August 2, 2025 % of net sales YOY Variance Net sales - 551,661 100.0 - - 543,002 100.0 - - 8,659 Cost of goods sold 379,868 68.9 - 373,410 68.8 - 6,458 Gross profit 171,793 31.1 - 169,592 31.2 - 2,201 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 191,028 34.6 - 192,422 35.4 - (1,394 - Loss from operations (19,235 - (3.5 %) (22,830 - (4.2 %) 3,595 Other losses 77 0.0 - 76 0.0 - 1 Interest expense 5,930 1.1 - 6,664 1.2 - (734 - Loss before income taxes (25,242 - (4.6 %) (29,570 - (5.4 %) 4,328 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,033 0.2 - (1,233 - (0.2 %) 2,266 Net loss - (26,275 - (4.8 %) - (28,337 - (5.2 %) - 2,062 Loss per share Basic - (0.68 - - (0.74 - - 0.06 Diluted - (0.68 - - (0.74 - - 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 38,904 38,260 644 Diluted 38,904 38,260 644



SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except par value data)

August 1, January 31, 2026 2026 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 1,977 - 1,659 Accounts receivable, net 2,665 4,390 Merchandise inventories 398,973 312,858 Prepaid expenses and other 20,683 18,834 Total current assets 424,298 337,741 Operating lease right of use asset 285,016 288,590 Finance lease right of use asset 1,318 1,215 Property and equipment, net 123,791 133,329 Goodwill 1,496 1,496 Definite lived intangibles, net 183 211 Total assets - 836,102 - 762,582 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 71,400 - 44,933 Accrued expenses 110,518 102,450 Income taxes payable 467 64 Operating lease liability, current 55,492 53,763 Finance lease liability 367 295 Revolving line of credit 125,118 47,524 Total current liabilities 363,362 249,029 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 351 - Term loan, net 43,909 44,165 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 263,753 279,933 Finance lease liability, noncurrent 936 895 Total long-term liabilities 308,949 324,993 Total liabilities 672,311 574,022 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 39,120 and 38,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 391 386 Additional paid-in capital 90,412 88,911 Accumulated earnings 72,988 99,263 Total stockholders' equity 163,791 188,560 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 836,102 - 762,582



SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 1, August 2, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss - (26,275 - - (28,337 - Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 17,193 19,765 Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 370 285 Amortization of definite lived intangible 28 17 Loss on asset dispositions 69 64 Deferred income taxes 351 (946 - Stock-based compensation 1,741 1,620 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 1,728 (257 - Operating lease assets and liabilities (10,981 - (2,320 - Merchandise inventories (86,115 - (101,541 - Prepaid expenses and other (467 - (1,612 - Accounts payable 26,437 24,261 Accrued expenses 8,076 2,167 Income taxes payable 403 35 Net cash used in operating activities (67,442 - (86,799 - Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (7,704 - (11,180 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 11 Net cash used in investing activities (7,696 - (11,169 - Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings on line of credit 77,594 76,561 Borrowings on term loan - 20,000 (Decrease) increase in book overdraft (9 - 903 Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 67 97 Payment of finance leases 113 - Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (302 - (196 - Payment of deferred financing costs and discount on term loan (2,007 - (425 - Net cash provided by financing activities 75,456 96,940 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 318 (1,028 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,659 2,832 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 1,977 - 1,804



SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following table presents the reconciliations of (i) GAAP net loss to adjusted net loss and (ii) GAAP diluted loss per share to adjusted diluted loss per share: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 1, 2026 August 2, 2025 August 1, 2026 August 2, 2025 Numerator: Net loss - (4,427 - - (7,083 - - (26,275 - - (28,337 - Valuation allowance (1) 1,099 1,843 7,344 7,489 Management transition costs (2) - 500 368 500 Executive retention (3) 275 - 550 - Legal accrual (4) - 283 - 283 Less tax benefit (69 - (196 - (230 - (196 - Adjusted net loss - (3,122 - - (4,653 - - (18,243 - - (20,261 - Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 39,044 38,376 38,904 38,260 Reconciliation of loss per share: Diluted loss per share: - (0.11 - - (0.18 - - (0.68 - - (0.74 - Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator 0.03 0.06 0.21 0.21 Adjusted diluted loss per share: - (0.08 - - (0.12 - - (0.47 - - (0.53 - (1) Represents estimated tax benefit had the company not been in a deferred tax asset valuation allowance position. (2) Represents expenses incurred relating to the departure and the recruitment of key members of our management team. (3) An executive retention bonus implemented to maintain leadership continuity and organizational stability throughout the turnaround process. (4) Represents an accrual for a legal settlement and related fees and expense.



SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)