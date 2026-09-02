Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer sichtbar - doch die entscheidende Antwort kommt jetzt erst noch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE7A | ISIN: CA4990531069 | Ticker-Symbol: 04K
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 08:40
5,950 Euro
-0,83 % -0,050
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,05008:59
5,9506,05008:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 00:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Approval of TAVALISSE in Colombia

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") (TSX: GUD), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received regulatory approval from INVIMA, the Colombian health regulatory agency, for TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response, loss of response, or intolerance to prior treatment with corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin.1

"We are pleased to receive regulatory approval of TAVALISSE in Colombia, providing an important new therapeutic option for adult patients living with chronic immune thrombocytopenia," said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight Therapeutics. "This approval represents a meaningful step in addressing unmet medical needs in Colombia and underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments and improving patient outcomes across Latin America. We look forward to bringing TAVALISSE to patients and healthcare providers in Colombia in the near future."

Knight announced its agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2022, securing exclusive rights to commercialize TAVALISSE in Latin America. Since entering the agreement, Knight has made significant regulatory progress throughout the region and has submitted TAVALISSE for regulatory approval in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Paraguay. Knight launched TAVALISSE in Mexico in May 2026 and expects to launch in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2026 and in Colombia in the first half of 2027.

About TAVALISSE

TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) is an orally administered spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor. It is currently marketed in the United States under the brand name TAVALISSE (100mg and 150mg tablets) and in Europe under the brand name TAVLESSE for the treatment of adult patients with chronic ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.2

TAVALISSE is a registered trademark of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

In patients with ITP, the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing. Common symptoms of ITP are excessive bruising and bleeding.3 People suffering with chronic ITP may live with an increased risk of severe bleeding events that can result in serious medical complications or even death.4

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References

  1. INVIMA, Prescribing Information. Approved on August 31, 2026
  2. Tavalisse. Full Prescribing Information. USPI 12/2024
    https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2025/209299Orig1s003lbl.pdf-
    Accessed June 2nd 2026
  3. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Immune Thrombocytopenia. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
    https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/immune-thrombocytopenia.
    Accessed 24 July 2025.
  4. Kos, Marek et al. "The Many Faces of Immune Thrombocytopenia: Mechanisms, Therapies, and Clinical Challenges in Oncological Patients." Journal of clinical medicine vol. 13,22 6738. 8 Nov. 2024, doi:10.3390/jcm13226738

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:
Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira SakhiaArvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483T. 514.484.4483
Email: IR@knighttx.comEmail: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.comWebsite: www.knighttx.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.