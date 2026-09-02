Civinity and Sail Invest acquire Admeo, which manages 160 buildings, for EUR 4.3 million

Civinity, a building maintenance, engineering and technology solutions group, together with Sail Invest, a company controlled by Domas Dargis, has completed the acquisition of the Vilnius-based building management company Admeo. Through their jointly controlled company SPV 31, the buyers acquired 100% of the shares in Admeo.

The purchase price under the share purchase agreement amounts to EUR 4.3 million. The buyers received approval for the transaction from the Competition Council in June.

Admeo manages and maintains approximately 160 apartment buildings and commercial properties in Vilnius. The company employs 15 people. Its revenue increased to EUR 3.12 million in 2025, while net profit amounted to EUR 739,000.

"Now that the transaction has been completed, the practical work begins - taking over information on the situation at each property, continuing the work already planned and aligning the activities of the teams. Residents will not need to take any action as a result of the change in shareholders. Existing contracts will remain in force, and the Admeo brand will remain unchanged during the initial stage," says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

The first changes will take place within the company

Civinity plans to retain Admeo's 15-person team. The company will gradually be integrated into the Group's common operating processes, while its employees will gain access to a broader network of building maintenance, engineering and project management specialists.

"Over more than a decade, Admeo has grown through the work of its team and the trust of its clients. The people working here know the technical history of the buildings under management and deal with client matters on a daily basis. When selling the company, it was important to us that this experience was retained and that services continued without disruption. Civinity's experience in building maintenance and Sail Invest's involvement gave us confidence that Admeo was being transferred responsibly and would have greater opportunities for growth," says Laimutis Karvelis, former owner of Admeo.

Operating since 2012, Admeo manages apartment buildings and commercial properties, organises their technical maintenance, servicing of heating and hot water systems, as well as repair and renovation works. The company uses a defect registration and control system to track the resolution of reported issues.

160 buildings added to the Vilnius portfolio

Through the acquisition, Civinity is expanding the scale of its building management and maintenance operations in Vilnius. According to the Group, a larger number of properties serviced within a single city will allow it to plan specialists' work more flexibly and bring in the expertise required for specific situations more quickly.

"Clients should feel the benefit of a larger portfolio through the day-to-day service they receive. In Vilnius, we will have greater flexibility in allocating specialists and will be able to involve people with the required expertise more quickly. During the first few months, our focus will be on service stability and aligning internal processes," says D. Jacka.

The acquisition of Admeo is one of the expansion transactions being carried out by Civinity in 2026. The Group has announced plans to complete around ten acquisitions during the year, with planned investments of approximately EUR 44 million.

Civinity Group's audited revenue reached EUR 100.4 million in 2025, while EBITDA amounted to EUR 8.3 million. As at 30 June 2026, the Group's calculated pro forma revenue base for the last twelve months amounted to EUR 121.3 million - 31.4% more than a year earlier. The corresponding pro forma EBITDA for the last twelve months amounted to EUR 9.7 million and was 27.7% higher. These figures include the full results of the acquired Croatian lift group Metus.

Through the acquisition of Admeo, Civinity is strengthening one of its longest-established business areas - the management and technical maintenance of apartment buildings in Vilnius.

About Civinity Group

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance, engineering and related digital services groups in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Southern European markets, including Croatia and Slovenia. Civinity maintains more than 5 million sq. m of residential building space, serves more than 1,600 commercial clients and has completed more than 2,000 engineering projects.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com