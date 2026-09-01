Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks Acquires Console to Agentify Security

Transforming how customers benefit from agentic-driven workflows that are purpose-built for the AI era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has acquired Console, an AI-native platform that enables agentic capabilities. Console is designed to help organizations apply AI-driven analysis and action across their enterprise operations, giving organizations the force multiplier they need to resolve alerts, issues, and requests at machine speed.

As AI reshapes the threat landscape, organizations need a security platform that can operate with speed, context, and operational discipline. Console will help advance this vision by deepening our agentic capabilities in Cortex®, supporting teams as they investigate signals, prioritize work, and take action across their environment.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

"Security operations can no longer be about managing dashboards and queuing tickets just to help humans work faster. By bringing Console into Palo Alto Networks, our customers can have a direct conversation with data and build agentic workflows in natural language that helps alert and remediate issues automatically. This is the shift to software-as-an-agent, giving our platform the arms and legs to deliver autonomous security outcomes across the entire enterprise."

Andrei Serban, Co-Founder and CEO, Console

"We built Console around a simple idea: people should be able to express an operational goal, and intelligent software should handle the complexity required to achieve it. Our customers have already proven that agents can dramatically slash overhead and transform their business. Joining Palo Alto Networks gives our team the security expertise, platform foundation, and global scale to bring that vision to the world's largest enterprises. Together, we can make agentic operations faster to adopt, safer to govern, and far more consequential."

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impact of the acquisition of Console on Palo Alto Networks, Console and their customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the parties' commercial relationships and workforce; significant and/or unanticipated difficulties, liabilities or expenditures relating to acquisition, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the acquisition and the ongoing integration of other recent acquisitions; our ability to effectively operate Console's operations and business, integrate Console's business and products into our products, and realize the anticipated synergies in the transaction in a timely manner or at all; changes in the fair value of our contingent consideration liability associated with acquisitions or the fair value of our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; developments and changes in general market, political, economic and business conditions; failure of our platformization product offerings; risks associated with managing our growth; risks associated with new product, subscription and support offerings; shifts in priorities or delays in the development or release of new product or subscription or other offerings or the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions, as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; failure of our product offerings or business strategies in general; defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our products, subscriptions or support offerings; our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of sales cycles; our ability to attract and retain new customers; developments and changes in general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our competition; our ability to acquire and integrate other companies, products, or technologies in a successful manner; our debt repayment obligations; and our share repurchase program, which may not be fully consummated or enhance shareholder value, and any share repurchases which could affect the price of our common stock.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on June 2, 2026, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.