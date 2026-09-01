MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Second quarter fiscal 2027 total revenue of $771.8 million, up 30% year-over-year

Atlas revenue up approximately 29% year-over-year in the second quarter fiscal 2027

EA & other revenue up approximately 36% year-over-year in the second quarter fiscal 2027

Raising full year fiscal 2027 guidance, with H2 raise mainly due to Atlas

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2026.

"We delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 30% year-over-year revenue growth-the highest level of growth in several years-and continued strong profitability. This performance reflects the mission-critical role our platform plays for customers, with strength driven by core enterprise workloads and early momentum with AI use cases. That strength spans our run anywhere strategy across both Atlas and Enterprise Advanced, highlighting the power of our data platform. This gives us the confidence to raise our full year fiscal 2027 guidance," said CJ Desai, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

"Looking ahead, we're emerging as the intelligent data platform for the AI era-launching powerful retrieval innovations, simplifying how developers connect coding agents to their operational data on MongoDB, and reinforcing our position as the only modern data platform that extends seamlessly from self-managed to any cloud for production applications. These investments sharpen our focus on mission-critical capabilities, giving us high confidence in our ability to drive durable growth."

"Our second quarter results reflect very strong and growing operating leverage in our business," said Mike Berry, Chief Financial Officer of MongoDB. "We delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 24%, up significantly from 15% a year ago, while free cash flow nearly doubled year-over-year to $137.6 million. We're also pleased to report our third consecutive quarter of GAAP EPS profitability, highlighting our disciplined approach to driving long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $771.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $747.1 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year, and services revenue was $24.6 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $771.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $747.1 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year, and services revenue was $24.6 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Gross Profit: Gross profit was $569.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, representing a 74% gross margin compared to 71% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $585.7 million, representing a 76% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 74% in the year-ago period.

Gross profit was $569.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, representing a 74% gross margin compared to 71% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $585.7 million, representing a 76% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 74% in the year-ago period. Income (Loss) from Operations: Income from operations was $28.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to a loss from operations of $65.3 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $185.9 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $86.8 million in the year-ago period.

Income from operations was $28.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to a loss from operations of $65.3 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $185.9 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $86.8 million in the year-ago period. Net Income (Loss): Net income was $40.9 million, or $0.50 per share, based on 82.0 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. This compares to a net loss of $47.0 million, or $0.58 per share, based on 81.1 million basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $162.6 million, or $1.90 per share, based on 85.8 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $87.2 million, or $1.00 per share, based on 87.1 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the year-ago period.

Net income was $40.9 million, or $0.50 per share, based on 82.0 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. This compares to a net loss of $47.0 million, or $0.58 per share, based on 81.1 million basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income was $162.6 million, or $1.90 per share, based on 85.8 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $87.2 million, or $1.00 per share, based on 87.1 million fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding in the year-ago period. Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO"): RPO was $1,519.2 million, an increase of 91% year-over-year. Current Remaining Performance Obligations ("cRPO") was $797.3 million, an increase of 73% year-over-year.

RPO was $1,519.2 million, an increase of 91% year-over-year. Current Remaining Performance Obligations ("cRPO") was $797.3 million, an increase of 73% year-over-year. Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2026, MongoDB had $2.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2026, MongoDB generated $141.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $72.1 million in the year-ago period. MongoDB used $2.5 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.8 million of cash in principal payments of finance leases, leading to free cash flow of $137.6 million, compared to $69.9 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Recent Business Highlights

MongoDB Search and Vector Search are now generally available in MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, bringing the retrieval capabilities MongoDB Atlas customers use to build AI applications in the cloud to self-managed, private cloud, and hybrid environments-with the same platform, APIs, and technical skills across deployment models.

MongoDB launched the Atlas Managed MCP Server at.local San Francisco Build Fest, a fully hosted service that connects coding agents-including Claude Code, Codex, Grok Build, and Devin by Cognition-to live MongoDB Atlas data without requiring customers to deploy or manage additional infrastructure.

MongoDB announced the general availability of four capabilities that improve AI retrieval in MongoDB Atlas: Automated Embeddings powered by Voyage AI, the Atlas Embedding and Reranking API, voyage-code-4, and Vector Search in Atlas Stream Processing. Together, they help developers build AI applications that can retrieve accurate, up-to-date information from operational and streaming data.

At MongoDB.local Bengaluru, MongoDB announced plans to upskill two million Indian builders by 2030, expanding the MongoDB for Academia program in India, which has trained more than 650,000 students since 2023. The expansion will help equip the next generation of builders with the cloud, data, and AI skills required to scale India's digital economy.

MongoDB was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q2 2026. Forrester reiterated that MongoDB's robust vision is to be the data platform for the AI era, said that the company's compelling roadmap advances AI-native capabilities, and noted that MongoDB is investing heavily in AI research and strategic acquisitions to ensure its innovations consistently meet the evolving needs of AI.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, September 1, 2026, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter fiscal 2027.

Revenues are expected to be in the range of: $756 million to $761 million

GAAP

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations are expected to be in the range of: $(14.5) million to

$(10.5) million

$152.0 million to

$156.0 million Net Income per Share is expected to be in the range of: $0.00 to $0.05

$1.57 to $1.61

Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, September 1, 2026, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the full year fiscal 2027.

Revenues are expected to be in the range of: $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion

GAAP

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations are expected to be in the range of: $(28.0) million to

$(8.0) million

$616.3 million to

$636.3 million Net Income per Share is expected to be in the range of: $0.53 to $0.77

$6.39 to $6.58

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, September 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, the Company encourages participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2027. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions the Company has made. Although the Company believes that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing geopolitical instability resulting from the conflict in Iran, the unrest in Mexico, the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas and recent events in Venezuela on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our ability to remain profitable and grow in a constantly changing market; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements, including AI and ML, for both traditional and emerging use cases; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to continue to increase revenue from our Atlas platform; the effects of social, ethical, security and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as AI and ML, in our offerings or partnerships; the possibility that the market for AI-related data infrastructure may not develop as we expect or may favor alternative architectures or competitors; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions and work with our strategic partners effectively; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 29, 2026. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2026, and other filings and reports that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude:

expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;

amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;

certain acquisition-related costs and other, including due diligence costs, professional fees in connection with an acquisition and certain integration-related expenses. These expenses are unpredictable, and dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired business or our Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs;

legal costs and settlement fees incurred in connection with non-ordinary course litigation, particularly ongoing securities litigation, which are not considered indicative of core operating performance;

restructuring costs associated with a formal restructuring plan that are primarily related to workforce reductions. The Company excludes these expenses because they are not reflective of ordinary course ongoing business and operating results; and

in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on our financial instruments;

additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on an estimated long-term non-GAAP tax rate as well as the tax charges or benefits resulting from the integration of intellectual property from acquisitions. The non-GAAP tax rate was calculated utilizing a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments and considers other factors such as operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. The Company intends to periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events and our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash from/used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal payments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

Definitions

Remaining Performance Obligations

Remaining performance obligations represent the aggregate amount of the transaction price in contracts allocated to performance obligations not delivered, or partially undelivered, as of the end of the reporting period. Remaining performance obligations include unearned revenue, multi-year contracts with future installment payments and certain unfulfilled orders against accepted customer contracts at the end of any given period. The Company applies the practical expedient to omit disclosure with respect to the amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations if the related contract has a total duration of 12 months or less.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data. MongoDB's unified, intelligent data platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 70,600 customers across almost every industry-including approximately 75% of the Fortune 100-rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit https://mongodb.com.

Investor Relations

Jess Lubert

[email protected]

Media Relations

MongoDB

[email protected]

MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



July 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,002,401

$ 1,083,540 Short-term investments 1,408,853

1,303,701 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 458,221

499,002 Deferred commissions 130,874

131,442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125,637

97,170 Total current assets 3,125,986

3,114,855 Property and equipment, net 38,988

39,773 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,790

28,978 Goodwill 204,151

191,397 Intangible assets, net 30,731

34,502 Deferred tax assets 25,096

26,021 Other assets 327,946

323,322 Total assets $ 3,777,688

$ 3,758,848 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,689

$ 20,269 Accrued compensation and benefits 146,031

143,046 Operating lease liabilities 9,371

9,259 Other accrued liabilities 129,812

109,803 Deferred revenue 339,462

387,119 Total current liabilities 642,365

669,496 Deferred tax liability 358

352 Operating lease liabilities 19,224

23,600 Deferred revenue 108,233

83,588 Other liabilities 27,527

29,454 Total liabilities 797,707

806,490 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 82

81 Additional paid-in capital 4,846,747

5,345,494 Treasury stock -

(494,569) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (367)

13,207 Accumulated deficit (1,866,481)

(1,911,855) Total stockholders' equity 2,979,981

2,952,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,777,688

$ 3,758,848

MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Subscription $ 747,147

$ 572,355

$ 1,413,285

$ 1,103,810 Services 24,626

19,047

46,104

36,606 Total revenue 771,773

591,402

1,459,389

1,140,416 Cost of revenue:













Subscription(1) 174,251

139,949

339,158

269,534 Services(1) 27,757

31,479

54,291

59,935 Total cost of revenue 202,008

171,428

393,449

329,469 Gross profit 569,765

419,974

1,065,940

810,947 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 253,071

244,065

502,405

464,988 Research and development(1) 213,874

181,739

414,283

350,568 General and administrative(1) 74,420

59,464

145,656

114,239 Total operating expenses 541,365

485,268

1,062,344

929,795 Income (loss) from operations 28,400

(65,294)

3,596

(118,848) Other income, net 17,545

22,174

51,143

42,404 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 45,945

(43,120)

54,739

(76,444) Provision for income taxes 5,005

3,928

9,365

8,230 Net income (loss) $ 40,940

$ (47,048)

$ 45,374

$ (84,674) Net income (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.51

$ (0.58)

$ 0.56

$ (1.04) Diluted $ 0.50

$ (0.58)

$ 0.55

$ (1.04) Weighted-average shares used to compute net

income (loss) per share













Basic 80,497,631

81,078,234

80,400,680

81,304,435 Diluted 81,995,492

81,078,234

81,850,579

81,304,435

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cost of revenue-subscription $ 9,205

$ 8,831

$ 18,093

$ 17,226 Cost of revenue-services 3,424

4,273

6,216

8,167 Sales and marketing 35,722

36,265

68,403

75,367 Research and development 74,506

75,113

145,214

141,518 General and administrative 26,082

15,918

48,843

30,553 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 148,939

$ 140,400

$ 286,769

$ 272,831

MONGODB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 40,940

$ (47,048)

$ 45,374

$ (84,674) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 5,940

5,677

11,495

10,986 Stock-based compensation 148,939

140,400

286,769

272,831 Amortization of finance right-of-use assets 993

993

1,987

1,986 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 2,600

2,841

5,178

5,599 Deferred income taxes (30)

(1,159)

(11)

(1,134) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

short-term investments, net (804)

(2,739)

(1,888)

(6,539) Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net (196)

-

(16,616)

272 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 519

(759)

667

1,211 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (69,256)

(38,090)

43,695

41,805 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,006)

317

(21,394)

(4,656) Deferred commissions (2,121)

6,728

10,118

14,500 Other long-term assets (10,222)

1,525

(9,097)

(11,068) Accounts payable (23,273)

1,040

(2,777)

(1,438) Accrued liabilities 43,093

16,751

20,291

(2,602) Operating lease liabilities (2,924)

(2,063)

(5,400)

(4,751) Deferred revenue 15,681

(9,906)

(24,183)

(49,530) Other liabilities, non-current 5

(2,403)

(699)

(764) Net cash provided by operating activities 141,878

72,105

343,509

182,034 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (2,472)

(537)

(4,791)

(2,148) Investments in non-marketable securities -

(3,500)

(3,000)

(8,322) Business combination, net of cash acquired (9,237)

-

(9,237)

(2,032) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 362,000

292,310

621,800

490,970 Proceeds from non-marketable securities -

-

10,718

- Purchases of marketable securities (387,002)

(198,668)

(739,124)

(337,292) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (36,711)

89,605

(123,634)

141,176 Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchases of common stock (99,999)

(194,446)

(200,254)

(194,446) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 23,948

22,917

23,948

22,917 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 262

1,210

723

1,789 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity

awards (59,356)

-

(117,673)

- Principal payments of finance leases (1,790)

(1,691)

(3,554)

(4,085) Net cash used in financing activities (136,935)

(172,010)

(296,810)

(173,825) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (2,180)

68

(3,878)

8,068 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (33,948)

(10,232)

(80,813)

157,453 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period 1,039,760

660,438

1,086,625

492,753 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,005,812

$ 650,206

$ 1,005,812

$ 650,206

MONGODB, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP

gross profit:













Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 569,765

$ 419,974

$ 1,065,940

$ 810,947 Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP

basis 74 %

71 %

73 %

71 % Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation:

Cost of Revenue-Subscription 9,324

8,900

18,471

17,522 Expenses associated with stock-based compensation:

Cost of Revenue-Services 3,605

4,438

7,581

9,024 Restructuring -

89

-

89 Amortization of intangible assets 3,025

3,025

5,951

5,392 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 585,719

$ 436,426

$ 1,097,943

$ 842,974 Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross

profit/Total revenue) 76 %

74 %

75 %

74 %















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-

GAAP operating expenses:













Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP

basis $ 253,071

$ 244,065

$ 502,405

$ 464,988 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 37,146

37,689

71,409

77,593 Restructuring -

4,524

357

4,524 Amortization of intangible assets 185

-

185

- Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 215,740

$ 201,852

$ 430,454

$ 382,871















Research and development operating expense on a

GAAP basis $ 213,874

$ 181,739

$ 414,283

$ 350,568 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 76,505

76,290

149,725

144,467 Restructuring -

159

-

159 Amortization of intangible assets -

170

113

340 Certain acquisition-related costs and other -

-

-

40 Non-GAAP research and development operating

expense $ 137,369

$ 105,120

$ 264,445

$ 205,562















General and administrative operating expense on a

GAAP basis $ 74,420

$ 59,464

$ 145,656

$ 114,239 Less:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 26,831

16,826

50,501

32,056 Legal fees related to securities litigation 581

-

581

- Certain acquisition-related costs and other 276

-

579

1,890 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 46,732

$ 42,638

$ 93,995

$ 80,293















































Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-

GAAP income from operations:













Income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ 28,400

$ (65,294)

$ 3,596

$ (118,848) GAAP operating margin (Income (loss) from operations/Total

revenue) 4 %

(11) %

- %

(10) % Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 153,411

144,143

297,687

280,662 Restructuring -

4,772

357

4,772 Amortization of intangible assets 3,210

3,195

6,249

5,732 Legal fees related to securities litigation 581

-

581

- Certain acquisition-related costs and other 276

-

579

1,930 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 185,878

$ 86,816

$ 309,049

$ 174,248 Non-GAAP operating margin (Non-GAAP income

from operations/Total revenue) 24 %

15 %

21 %

15 %















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-

GAAP net income:













Net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ 40,940

$ (47,048)

$ 45,374

$ (84,674) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 153,411

144,143

297,687

280,662 Restructuring -

4,772

357

4,772 Amortization of intangible assets 3,210

3,195

6,249

5,732 Legal fees related to securities litigation 581

-

581

- Certain acquisition-related costs and other 276

-

579

1,930 Less:













Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net 196

-

16,616

(272) Income tax effects and adjustments * 35,640

17,870

59,350

35,155 Non-GAAP net income $ 162,582

$ 87,192

$ 274,861

$ 173,539















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted,

to non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted:













Net income (loss) per share, diluted, on a GAAP basis $ 0.50

$ (0.58)

$ 0.55

$ (1.04) Add back:













Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 1.91

1.78

3.70

3.45 Restructuring -

0.06

-

0.06 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04

0.04

0.08

0.07 Legal fees related to securities litigation 0.01

-

0.01

- Certain acquisition-related costs and other 0.01

-

0.01

0.02 Less:













Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net -

-

0.21

- Income tax effects and adjustments * 0.44

0.22

0.74

0.43 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 2.03

$ 1.08

$ 3.40

$ 2.13 Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share (0.13)

(0.08)

(0.19)

(0.13) Non-GAAP net income per share, fully diluted ** $ 1.90

$ 1.00

$ 3.21

$ 2.00



* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. ** Fully diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 85.8 million and 85.6 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and six months ended July 31, 2026, respectively, and 87.1 million and 87.0 million of fully diluted weighted-average shares of outstanding common stock for the three and six months ended July 31, 2025, respectively.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,878

$ 72,105

$ 343,509

$ 182,034 Capital expenditures (2,472)

(537)

(4,791)

(2,148) Principal payments of finance leases (1,790)

(1,691)

(3,554)

(4,085) Free cash flow $ 137,616

$ 69,877

$ 335,164

$ 175,801

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GUIDANCE TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER & FULL YEAR FISCAL 2027 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Third Quarter Fiscal 2027

Full Year Fiscal 2027 Income (loss) from operations - GAAP guidance $(14.5) to $(10.5)

$(28.0) to $(8.0) Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 162.7

628.9 Restructuring -

0.4 Amortization of intangible assets 3.2

12.6 Legal fees related to securities litigation 0.5

1.6 Certain acquisition-related costs and other 0.1

0.8 Income (loss) from operations - non-GAAP guidance $152.0 to $156.0

$616.3 to $636.3



Third Quarter Fiscal 2027

Full Year Fiscal 2027 Net income per share - GAAP guidance $0.00 to $0.05

$0.53 to $0.77 Add back:





Expenses associated with stock-based compensation 1.95

7.60 Restructuring -

0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04

0.16 Legal fees related to securities litigation 0.01

0.02 Certain acquisition-related costs and other -

0.01 Less:





Gains (loss) on financial instruments, net -

0.21 Income tax effects and adjustments* 0.36 to 0.37

1.45 to 1.50 Adjustment for fully diluted earnings per share (0.07)

(0.28) Net income per share - non-GAAP guidance $1.57 to $1.61

$6.39 to $6.58



* Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 20%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

MONGODB, INC. CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS (unaudited)

The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

1/31/2026

4/30/2026

7/31/2026 Total Customers(a) 50,700+

52,600+

54,500+

57,100+

59,900+

62,500+

65,200+

67,700+

70,600+ MongoDB Atlas Customers 49,200+

51,100+

53,100+

55,800+

58,500+

61,200+

63,900+

66,400+

69,300+ Customers over $100K(b) 2,189

2,314

2,396

2,506

2,564

2,694

2,799

2,895

2,999



(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer. (b) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in the case of Direct Sales Customers of Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of Atlas, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate ARR by annualizing the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR excludes professional services.

MONGODB, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION (unaudited)

The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2024

10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

1/31/2026

4/30/2026

7/31/2026 MongoDB Enterprise

Advanced: % of

Subscription Revenue 24 %

25 %

23 %

22 %

21 %

20 %

21 %

21 %

21 %

The following table presents the Company's revenues disaggregated by geography, based on address of the Company's customers (in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, Primary geographical markets: 2026

2025

2026

2025 Americas $ 478,261

$ 364,245

$ 890,598

$ 697,111 EMEA $ 210,298

$ 160,960

404,976

311,726 Asia Pacific 83,214

66,197

163,815

131,579 Total $ 771,773

$ 591,402

$ 1,459,389

$ 1,140,416

The following table presents the Company's revenues disaggregated by subscription product categories and services (in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, Subscription product categories and services: 2026

2025

2026

2025 Atlas-related $ 565,916

$ 438,970

$ 1,078,382

$ 834,863 MongoDB Enterprise Advanced and other 181,231

133,385

334,903

268,947 Services 24,626

19,047

46,104

36,606 Total $ 771,773

$ 591,402

$ 1,459,389

$ 1,140,416

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.