Federated Hermes, Inc.: Federated Hermes enters strategic alliance with Conduit Digital Holdings on tokenized money market fund in Asia Pacific

Builds on over 50-years of money markets innovation

Further evidence of commitment to evolving Digital Assets Product and Strategy

Continues growth of APAC product offering following recent announcement of Hong Kong expansion plans

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced a strategic alliance with Singapore-based Conduit Digital Holdings Pte Ltd, part of the Conduit Group, to support the launch of a regulated tokenized distribution structure in APAC. Under this arrangement, the Conduit-managed investment fund will invest in the Federated Hermes Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund. Shares of the Conduit fund, which provide exposure to the underlying Federated Hermes fund, will then be tokenized and offered to institutional and wholesale investors, in APAC.

For over 50 years, Federated Hermes has been a leader in money market innovation with US$676.9 billion1 in money market assets under management. The Federated Hermes Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund is an actively managed, UCITS-authorized money market fund that aims to provide current income while maintaining daily liquidity and a stable principal value. It invests primarily in high-quality, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term debt instruments like commercial paper and certificates of deposit.

Federated Hermes' strategic alliance with Conduit builds on a series of recent money market initiatives including: an alliance with UK-based Archax, an FCA-regulated digital securities exchange, to provide tokenized access to three UCITS money market funds; participation in an industry-wide, regulated initiative using mirrored tokenization to enhance transferability, collateral utility and real-time tracking of fund shares; and the launch of Federated Hermes' first GENIUS Act-aligned money market fund in the US, designed to support stablecoin reserve use cases, with potential for future tokenization /tokenized share classes.

Federated Hermes' approach to regulated digital assets, tokenization and next-generation investment infrastructure is led by Kevin Barr, who was appointed as Director, Digital Assets Product and Platform Strategy in May 2026.

This announcement represents Federated Hermes' first digital assets initiative in APAC, demonstrating a continued commitment to the growing digital asset ecosystem in the market by enhancing visibility and supporting customer needs through its role as the underlying asset manager to this tokenized offering. Earlier this year, Federated Hermes announced plans to expand its Asia-Pacific footprint - which includes existing offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney - with the opening of a Hong Kong office as part of a long-term growth strategy to deepen relationships with private banks, family offices, wealth intermediaries and institutional investors across the region.

1As of 30 June 2026

Kevin Barr, Director, Digital Assets Product and Platform Strategy at Federated Hermes comments: "We are excited to support innovative cash management solutions that better serve client needs, building on our legacy of innovation in the money market fund space. Vaults represent a compelling evolution in investment management, and we see a significant opportunity to bring our legacy of trust and fiduciary responsibility to this emerging space. We continue to explore on-chain distribution opportunities to enhance flexibility and accessibility, while preserving access to the stability and yield characteristics typically associated with money market funds. Today's announcement reflects our continued commitment to building a larger digital asset presence, leveraging one of our core strengths in liquidity management.

Jim Roland, Head of Business Development, Asia Pacific and Australia at Federated Hermes further added: "Tokenized products represent a new and evolving way to engage with our clients, combining our investment expertise with Conduit's MAS-regulated end-to-end tokenization capabilities and regional distribution network. Our customers in the APAC market are leading worldwide adoption of tokenization, making this strategically important region a highly receptive market the natural choice for the launch our latest digital assets initiative."

Richard Schroder, Co-Founder and CEO of Conduit Digital Holdings commented: "We are delighted to work with Federated Hermes to have their U.S. Prime Fund as the anchor product of the CDH tokenized multicurrency money market offering. We are committed to unlocking the full utility of these tokens - moving beyond simple settlement to enable use as collateral, multicurrency management, and integration into AI agentic treasury management systems. This is where the real efficiency gains for our customers lie, and we are building the infrastructure to make that a reality."

Chris O'Meara, CEO of Conduit Asset Management and Chairman of the Conduit Group, added: "This collaboration with Federated Hermes marks a defining moment for the Conduit Group. Conduit Digital Holdings sits at the heart of our vision for the future of asset management in Asia-Pacific - bringing institutional-grade products onchain through regulated, MAS-licensed infrastructure. As investment manager to the fund, Conduit Asset Management is proud to combine our fiduciary oversight with the strength of an active manager with over 50 years of money market leadership. The Group is fully committed to Conduit Digital Holding's growth, and this launch is only the first step in building the institutional access layer for tokenized real-world assets across the region."

For further information, please contact:

Federated Hermes

[email protected]

Conduit

[email protected]

This is a corporate communication and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities in the US. Shares of the fund have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or the securities laws of any of the states of the US. The Shares may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in the US or to or for the account or benefit of any US Person.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $911.6 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

About Conduit Digital Holdings

Conduit Digital Holdings (CDH) is a specialized digital assets firm dedicated to the tokenization of Real-World Assets. By leveraging distributed ledger technology (DLT), we work with investment managers to provide investors with fractional access to high-value assets with enhanced liquidity, automated compliance, and real-time settlement. CDH was created by Conduit Group in Singapore, a leading independent investment and financial services firm.

Website: https://www.conduit.group/

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.