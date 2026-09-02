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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 08:24 Uhr
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ZPMC Holds Naming Ceremony for First Two 38,000 DWT Multipurpose Heavy-Lift Vessels for Chipolbrok

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug. 28, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) held a ceremony to name the first two 38,000 DWT multipurpose heavy-lift vessels for Chipolbrok.

Each vessel measures 182 meters in length, with a beam of 30 meters and a depth of 17 meters, and has a design draft of 9.8 meters and a service speed of 14.5 knots. Classed by DNV, the vessels feature a full-length open deck and two extra-long cargo holds, with a maximum hold length of 76.8 meters, along with adjustable tweendecks that enhance cargo versatility. Each vessel is equipped with three 350-ton cranes developed in-house by ZPMC, two of which can operate in tandem to provide a combined lifting capacity of up to 700 tons, enabling the efficient handling of heavy components.

Combining high cargo-carrying capacity, heavy-lift capability, cargo-handling versatility and low energy consumption, the vessels are designed to transport oversized equipment, heavy engineering materials and breakbulk cargo by sea. The series also marks ZPMC's entry into the multipurpose heavy-lift vessel market.

The four-vessel series incorporates an energy-efficient design featuring a shaft generator and battery system. The system combines a continuous supply of power from the shaft generator with flexible peak-load management by the batteries and potential energy recovery, helping reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions across all operating conditions and improve the vessels' Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings, in line with the shipping industry's shift toward lower-carbon operations. Following delivery, the vessels will operate on major international routes for oversized cargo, providing reliable transport capacity for wind power equipment, large construction machinery, specialized components and other heavy cargo.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zpmc-holds-naming-ceremony-for-first-two-38-000-dwt-multipurpose-heavy-lift-vessels-for-chipolbrok-302867351.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.