Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended June 30, 2026.
First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Summary
- Net revenues were $2.7 million, compared to $5.3 million in the same period last year.
- Gross profit was $0.3 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year.
- Gross margin was 10.9%, compared to 42.4% in the same period last year.
- Net Loss was $3.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year.
- Basic and diluted losses per share were $2.41, compared to $6.00 in the same period last year.
Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, commented, "In the first quarter, we continue to realign our business toward a leaner and asset-light operational model. While our revenue and margin profile reflect the deliberate contraction of our direct retail footprint alongside ongoing promotional pricing to clear inventory, we grew our wholesale revenues by 46.9% and made continued investments in technology advancement. By upgrading our operational systems and advancing our mobile applications, we are better positioned to drive efficiency and improve user experiences across our riding and rental services. Together with our focus on service quality and lean management, these efforts position Fly-E for long-term growth."
First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results
(Three Months Ended June 30, 2026)
Net Revenues
Net revenues were $2.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, a decrease of 48.4% from $5.3 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in direct retail store count to four stores as of June 30, 2026, compared to 20 stores as of June 30, 2025, resulting in a lower sales volume of 7,558 units in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to 10,448 in the same period last year.
- Retail sales revenue was $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, a decrease of 84.3% from $3.8 million in the same period last year. The decline was primarily attributable to a noticeable reduction in retail stores compared to the prior year period, alongside price adjustments made to address heightened market competition, as well as softened consumer demand for E-Bikes and E-Scooters following industry-wide lithium-ion battery safety concerns in the New York market.
- Wholesale revenue was $2.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, an increase of 46.9% from $1.4 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily due to ongoing product purchases from the retail stores that were streamlined and transitioned to independent operations during the period.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, a decrease of 20.2% from $3.1 million in the same period last year, primarily reflecting lower sales volume following the downsizing of our retail store network.
Gross Profit and Margin
Gross profit was $0.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 10.9% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to 42.4% in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to a structural mix shift from direct retail toward lower-priced wholesale channels, further impacted by competitive retail pricing and inventory clearance discounts.
Total Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, remaining flat compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. While the total amount remained steady, our expense structure shifted: operational cost savings from retail store streamlining were offset by increased software development fees and incurred expected credit losses.
- Selling expenses were $0.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, a decrease of 63.3% from $1.3 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by the retail store network downsizing which lowered associated payroll, rental, utility and depreciation expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, an increase of 37.0% from $2.4 million in the same period last year. Cost savings achieved in payroll, professional fees, insurance, travel, and entertainment following the store scale-down were offset by higher software development fees for our ERP and mobile applications, as well as increased expected credit losses on prepayments and receivables.
Net Loss
Net loss was $3.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year.
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share
Basic and diluted losses per share were $2.41 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to $6.00 in the same period last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was negative $3.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, compared to negative EBITDA of $1.3 million in the same period last year.
Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $60 thousand, compared to $0.3 million as of March 31, 2026.
About Fly-E Group, Inc.
Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (the "U.S. GAAP"), management periodically uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures," as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, non-GAAP measures may exclude the impact of certain items such as acquisitions, divestitures, gains, losses and impairments, or items outside of management's control. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure provides investors and analysts useful insight into our financial position and operating performance. Any non-GAAP measure provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Further, the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the calculation of similarly titled financial measures presented by other companies and therefore may not be comparable among companies.
We use EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to evaluate our operating performance. We believe EBITDA provides additional insight into our underlying, ongoing operating performance and facilitates year-to-year comparisons by excluding the earnings impact of interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and that presenting EBITDA is more representative of our operational performance and may be more useful for investors.
We reconcile our non-GAAP financial measure to our net income, which is our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA includes adjustments for provision for income taxes, as applicable, interest income and expense, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income as determined by U.S. GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. We believe EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on our operating performance. EBITDA, as presented herein, is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to our U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. EBITDA is a measure of operating performance that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2026, as amended by the Company's subsequent filings, including updates to the Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Fly-E Group, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Seaquant Consulting
Email: [email protected]
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
As of
As of
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
60,281
$
265,236
Accounts receivable, net
8,600,552
7,049,592
Accounts receivable, net - a related party
32,030
32,030
Inventories, net
2,018,179
2,334,484
Prepayments and other receivables
5,205,648
6,967,596
Prepayments and other receivables - related parties
171,335
161,560
Total Current Assets
16,088,025
16,810,498
Property and equipment, net
5,635,678
5,792,915
Security deposits
329,872
369,249
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,700,499
4,289,237
Intangible assets, net
403,491
431,193
Long-term prepayment for software development
-
1,800,000
Total Assets
$
26,157,565
$
29,493,092
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,089,291
$
433,188
Short-term loan payables
3,936,058
3,936,058
Current portion of long-term loan payables
88,227
93,980
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,074,961
680,200
Accrued expenses and other payables - a related party
-
225
Operating lease liabilities - current
1,395,477
1,507,340
Taxes payable
366,162
151,930
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
7,950,176
6,802,921
Long-term loan payables
1,922,638
1,945,442
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
2,781,430
3,302,325
Total Liabilities
12,654,244
12,050,688
Commitment and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and nil
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized and
16,324
16,324
Additional paid-in capital
27,826,643
27,826,643
Shares subscription receivable
(219,998)
(219,998)
Accumulated deficit
(14,092,401)
(10,153,318)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,247)
(27,247)
Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
13,503,321
17,442,404
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
26,157,565
$
29,493,092
*
Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-5 reverse stock split
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months
June 30,
2026
2025
Revenues
$
2,748,140
$
5,328,198
Cost of Revenues
2,448,276
3,066,823
Gross Profit
299,864
2,261,375
Operating Expenses
Selling Expenses
485,464
1,321,217
General and Administrative Expenses
3,350,671
2,444,933
Total Operating Expenses
3,836,135
3,766,150
Loss from Operations
(3,536,271)
(1,504,775)
Other Expenses, net
(122,395)
(7,898)
Interest Expenses, net
(191,417)
(546,234)
Loss Before Income Taxes
(3,850,083)
(2,058,907)
Income Tax (Expenses) Benefit
(89,000)
50,259
Net Loss
$
(3,939,083)
$
(2,008,648)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
22,354
Total Comprehensive Loss
$
(3,939,083)
$
(1,986,294)
Losses per Share*
$
(2.41)
$
(6.0)
Weighted Average Number of Common Stock
- Basic and Diluted*
1,632,351
334,839
*
Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-110,000 stock split
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(3,939,083)
$
(2,008,648)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
-
68,188
Gain on termination of operating lease
(28,084)
-
Expected credit losses
1,091,537
-
Depreciation expense
159,442
212,792
Amortization expense
27,702
27,315
Deferred income taxes benefits
-
(42,861)
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
414,809
828,458
Inventories reserve
254,041
229,780
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,603,064)
(605,435)
Inventories
62,264
(63,902)
Prepayments and other receivables
722,515
(1,974,220)
Prepayments for operation services to a related party
-
45,000
Security deposits
39,377
2,148
Long-term prepayment for software development
1,800,000
-
Accounts payable
656,103
(853,177)
Accrued expenses and other payables
369,019
(345,649)
Accrued expenses and other payables - a related party
(225)
-
Operating lease liabilities
(430,745)
(803,823)
Taxes payable
214,232
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(190,160)
(5,284,034)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of properties and equipment
(2,205)
(141,624)
Cash released from disposal of entities
-
(119,720)
Repayment from a related party
-
-
Advance to a related party
(9,775)
(147,288)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,980)
(408,632)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
-
1,917,100
Repayments of borrowings
(2,815)
(601,995)
Payments of offering cost
-
(516,490)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
6,373,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
(2,815)
7,171,615
Net changes in cash including cash classified within current assets held for
(204,955)
1,478,949
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
22,354
Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale
-
(7,117)
Cash at beginning of the period
265,236
840,102
Cash at the end of the period
$
60,281
$
2,334,288
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest expense
$
136,921
$
546,234
Cash paid for income taxes
$
-
$
42,640
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Purchase of software and office by using previous prepayments
$
-
$
136,580
Properties used for rental services
$
-
$
49,811
Uncollected proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
$
1,946,648
$
526,779
Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease
$
280,060
$
3,089,912
EBITDA
The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:
For the Three Months Ended June 3 0 ,
Percentage
2026
2025
Change
Change
Net Loss
$
(3,939,083)
$
(2,008,648)
$
(1,930,435)
96.1
%
Income Tax Provision/(Benefit)
89,000
(50,259)
139,259
(277.1)
%
Depreciation
159,442
212,792
(53,350)
(25.1)
%
Interest Expenses
191,417
546,234
(354,817)
(65.0)
%
Amortization
27,702
27,315
387
1.4
%
EBITDA
$
(3,471,522)
$
(1,272,566)
$
(2,198,956)
172.8
%
Percentage of Revenue
(126.3)
%
(23.9)
%
428.5
%
SOURCE FLY-E GROUP, INC.