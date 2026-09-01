Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.: Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Its Results For Its First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2027

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announces its results for its first quarter ended July 19, 2026.

Executive Comments on the Quarter

Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are encouraged by the start to fiscal 2027 and the continued progress we are making through Core + More. We delivered our fifth consecutive quarter of positive same-store merchandise sales growth in the U.S., supported by continued momentum in food, energy drinks and other nicotine products. Our fuel business remained a source of strength, delivering solid profitability and demonstrating the resilience of our network. We are also looking forward to welcoming Zabka Group into the Couche-Tard family, which will strengthen our capabilities in food, digital engagement and supply chain and complement our organic growth initiatives while expanding our scale in Central and Eastern Europe."

Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, added: "The first quarter demonstrates the balance we are achieving across the business, delivering adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 10.5% and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 growth of 15.4%, while maintaining normalized expense1 growth well below inflation. At the same time, we continue to invest in customer value and traffic-driving initiatives, advancing our strategic priorities and focusing on delivering sustainable long-term earnings growth."

Quarterly Highlights

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were $828.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 compared with $782.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 1 were approximately $827.0 million compared with $737.0 million for the corresponding quarter of last year, representing an increase of 12.2%.

were approximately $827.0 million compared with $737.0 million for the corresponding quarter of last year, representing an increase of 12.2%. Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were $0.90 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 compared with $0.82 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share 1 were $0.90, representing an increase of 15.4% from $0.78 for the corresponding quarter of last year.

were $0.90, representing an increase of 15.4% from $0.78 for the corresponding quarter of last year. Total merchandise and service revenues of $4.9 billion, an increase of 4.1%. Same-store merchandise revenues 2 increased by 1.7% in the United States, and by 1.2% in Europe and other regions 1 , while it remained stable in Canada. Consolidated same-store merchandise revenues 1 increased by 1.6%.

increased by 1.7% in the United States, and by 1.2% in Europe and other regions , while it remained stable in Canada. Consolidated same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.6%. Merchandise and service gross margin 1 decreased by 0.5% in the United States to 34.1% and by 0.6% in Canada to 33.3%, while it increased by 0.7% in Europe and other regions to 39.6%.

decreased by 0.5% in the United States to 34.1% and by 0.6% in Canada to 33.3%, while it increased by 0.7% in Europe and other regions to 39.6%. Same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 1.6% in the United States and by 4.3% in Europe and other regions, while it increased by 1.1% in Canada.

Road transportation fuel gross margin 1 of 52.61¢ per gallon in the United States, an increase of 8.61¢ per gallon, US 11.34¢ per liter in Europe and other regions, a decrease of US 0.07¢ per liter, and CA 16.79¢ per liter in Canada, an increase of CA 2.58¢ per liter.

of 52.61¢ per gallon in the United States, an increase of 8.61¢ per gallon, US 11.34¢ per liter in Europe and other regions, a decrease of US 0.07¢ per liter, and CA 16.79¢ per liter in Canada, an increase of CA 2.58¢ per liter. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the Corporation announced plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Zabka Group (Zabka), Poland's largest convenience retailer, operating more than 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania. Shareholders owning approximately 57% of Zabka's issued and outstanding shares, have entered into separate hard irrevocable agreements to tender all of their shares of Zabka into the voluntary tender offer initiated by the Corporation.

______________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS ® Accounting Standards. 2 This measure represents the growth of (decrease in) cumulative merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues.

Summary of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027

For its first quarter ended July 19, 2026, Couche-Tard reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $828.5 million, representing $0.90 per share on a diluted basis, compared with $782.5 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, representing $0.82 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were affected by a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $2.7 million and by pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million. The results for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2026 were affected by a pre-tax gain of $66.4 million on regulatory divestitures related to the GetGo acquisition, by a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $14.2 million and by pre-tax acquisition costs of $10.0 million. Excluding these items, the adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation3 were approximately $827.0 million, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with $737.0 million, or $0.78 per share on a diluted basis for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 15.4% in the adjusted diluted net earnings per share1. This increase is primarily driven by higher road transportation fuel gross margin1, by the contribution from acquisitions, by positive organic growth in our convenience activities as well as by the impact of share repurchases, partly offset by the impact of inflation and strategic investments on our operating expenses. All financial information presented is in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Significant Items of the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027

Renewal of the share repurchase program, effective on July 23, 2026, allowing to repurchase up to 74.2 million shares, representing 10.0% of public float as at July 9, 2026, and ending no later than July 22, 2027. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, we repurchased 0.4 million shares for an amount of $26.0 million, which includes associated taxes of $0.5 million.

On May 6, 2026, we fully repaid, upon maturity, our €750.0 million ($876.5 million) Euro-denominated senior unsecured notes issued on May 6, 2016.

On July 31, 2026, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced our plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of publicly traded Zabka Group ("Zabka"), Poland's largest convenience retailer, through a voluntary tender offer launched by our wholly owned subsidiary, Circle K Polska sp. z o.o. The offer values Zabka at approximately PLN 32.6 billion ($8.6 billion). Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Poznan, Poland, Zabka has a network of more than 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania, operating through an entrepreneurial franchise model. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of fiscal 2027. The transaction would provide us with a scaled convenience retail platform in Central and Eastern Europe while complementing our existing operations in Poland and is expected to be financed using available cash and new and existing credit facilities. In relation with the transaction and subsequent to the end of the quarter, we have entered into certain currency derivatives to manage our exposure to the fact that the purchase of the shares through the tender offer would be settled, at the election of each selling shareholder, either in polish zloty or in euro.

Changes in our Network during the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027

We acquired two company-operated stores. We settled the transactions using our available cash.

During the quarter, we completed the construction of 12 stores and the relocation or reconstruction of 8 stores reaching a total of 20 stores since the beginning of fiscal 2027. As of July 19, 2026, another 42 stores were under construction and should open in the upcoming quarters.

Summary of changes in our store network

The following table presents certain information regarding changes in our store network over the 12-week period ended July 19, 2026(1):



12-week period ended July 19, 2026 Type of site Company-

operated

CODO

DODO

Franchised and other affiliated

Total Number of sites, beginning of period 10,730

1,354

1,369

1,110

14,563 Acquisitions 2

-

-

-

2 Openings / constructions / additions 12

-

6

6

24 Closures / disposals / withdrawals (51)

-

(6)

(23)

(80) Store conversions -

(5)

-

5

- Number of sites, end of period 10,693

1,349

1,369

1,098

14,509 Circle K branded sites under licensing agreements















2,711 Total network















17,220 Number of automated fuel stations included in the period-end figures 1,162

2

99

-

1,263

(1) Stores which are part of Circle K Belgium SA's network are included at 100%, while stores operated through our RDK joint venture are included at 50%.

Exchange Rate Data

We use the US dollar as our reporting currency, which provides more relevant information given the predominance of our operations in the United States.

The following table sets forth information about exchange rates based upon closing rates expressed as US dollars per comparative currency unit:



12-week periods ended

July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Average for the period(1)



Canadian dollar 0.7178 0.7270 Norwegian krone 0.1054 0.0983 Swedish krone 0.1057 0.1041 Danish krone 0.1547 0.1537 Zloty 0.2711 0.2692 Euro 1.1561 1.1465 Hong Kong dollar 0.1276 0.1277

(1) Calculated by taking the average of the closing exchange rates of each day in the applicable period.

For the analysis of consolidated results, the impact of the translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars is defined as the impact from the translation of our Canadian, European, Asian, and corporate operations into US dollars. Variances of our foreign currency operations into US dollars are determined as being the difference between the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the current period average exchange rate and the corresponding period results in local currencies translated at the corresponding period average exchange rate.

Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027

The following table highlights certain information regarding our operations for the 12-week periods ended July 19, 2026, and July 20, 2025, and the results analysis in this section should be read in conjunction with this table. The results from our operations in Europe and Asia are presented together as Europe and other regions.



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Variation % Statement of Operations Data:





Merchandise and service revenues(1):





United States 3,260.3 3,095.0 5.3 Europe and other regions 1,024.7 983.2 4.2 Canada 599.9 615.6 (2.6) Total merchandise and service revenues 4,884.9 4,693.8 4.1 Road transportation fuel revenues:





United States 9,472.6 6,819.8 38.9 Europe and other regions 5,662.7 4,491.9 26.1 Canada 1,539.4 1,223.3 25.8 Total road transportation fuel revenues 16,674.7 12,535.0 33.0 Other revenues(2):





United States 14.7 12.8 14.8 Europe and other regions 123.4 98.0 25.9 Canada 7.1 7.3 (2.7) Total other revenues 145.2 118.1 22.9 Total revenues 21,704.8 17,346.9 25.1 Merchandise and service gross profit(1)(3):





United States 1,111.0 1,070.5 3.8 Europe and other regions 405.5 382.4 6.0 Canada 199.9 208.5 (4.1) Total merchandise and service gross profit 1,716.4 1,661.4 3.3 Road transportation fuel gross profit(3):





United States 1,215.9 982.2 23.8 Europe and other regions 457.8 475.4 (3.7) Canada 165.4 140.4 17.8 Total road transportation fuel gross profit 1,839.1 1,598.0 15.1 Other revenues gross profit(2)(3):





United States 14.7 12.9 14.0 Europe and other regions 26.7 34.8 (23.3) Canada 6.4 6.9 (7.2) Total other revenues gross profit 47.8 54.6 (12.5) Total gross profit(3) 3,603.3 3,314.0 8.7 Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 1,835.0 1,709.2 7.4 Gain on disposal of property and equipment and other assets (6.4) (60.0) (89.3) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 551.0 527.8 4.4 Operating income 1,223.7 1,137.0 7.6 Net financial expenses 145.7 118.3 23.2 Net earnings 832.5 786.1 5.9 Less: Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (4.0) (3.6) 11.1 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 828.5 782.5 5.9 Per Share Data:





Basic net earnings per share (dollars per share) 0.90 0.83 8.4 Diluted net earnings per share (dollars per share) 0.90 0.82 9.8 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (dollars per share)(3) 0.90 0.78 15.4



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Variation % Other Operating Data:





Merchandise and service gross margin(1)(3):





Consolidated 35.1 % 35.4 % (0.3) United States 34.1 % 34.6 % (0.5) Europe and other regions 39.6 % 38.9 % 0.7 Canada 33.3 % 33.9 % (0.6) Growth of (decrease in) same-store merchandise revenues(4):





Consolidated(3)(5) 1.6 % 1.8 %

United States(5)(6) 1.7 % 0.4 %

Europe and other regions(3) 1.2 % 3.8 %

Canada(5)(6) - % 4.1 %

Road transportation fuel gross margin(3):





United States (cents per gallon) 52.61 44.00 19.6 Europe and other regions (cents per liter) 11.34 11.41 (0.6) Canada (CA cents per liter) 16.79 14.21 18.2 Total volume of road transportation fuel sold:





United States (millions of gallons) 2,311.3 2,232.1 3.5 Europe and other regions (millions of liters) 4,037.7 4,164.8 (3.1) Canada (millions of liters) 1,371.8 1,358.1 1.0 Growth of (decrease in) same-store road transportation fuel volumes(5):





United States (1.6 %) (0.9 %)

Europe and other regions (4.3 %) (1.3 %)

Canada 1.1 % 2.2 %



(in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) As at July 19, 2026 As at April 26, 2026 Variation $ Balance Sheet Data:





Total assets 42,730.8 43,516.7 (785.9) Interest-bearing debt(3) 15,379.2 16,446.0 (1,066.8) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 16,682.0 16,178.9 503.1 Indebtedness Ratios(3):





Net interest-bearing debt/total capitalization 0.42: 1 0.45: 1

Leverage ratio 1.77: 1 1.99: 1

Returns(3):





Return on equity 19.7 % 20.2 %

Return on capital employed 13.7 % 13.7 %



(1) Includes revenues derived from franchise fees, royalties, suppliers' rebates on some purchases made by franchisees and licensees, as well as from wholesale of merchandise. Franchise fees from international licensed stores are presented in the United States. (2) Includes revenues from the rental of assets and from the sale of energy for stationary engines and aviation fuel. (3) Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on our performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well as our capital management measure. (4) This measure represents the growth of (decrease in) cumulative merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues. (5) For company-operated stores only. (6) Calculated based on respective functional currencies.

Revenues

Our revenues were $21.7 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up by $4.4 billion, an increase of 25.1% compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, mainly attributable to a higher average road transportation fuel selling price, to the contribution from acquisitions, as well as to organic growth in our convenience activities, partially offset by softness in fuel demand. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $64.0 million on our revenues for the first quarter.

Merchandise and service revenues

Total merchandise and service revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were $4.9 billion, an increase of $191.1 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $5.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $186.0 million, or 4.0%, is primarily attributable to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $112.0 million, as well as to organic growth. Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.7% in the United States driven by the growth in innovative categories such as Energy drinks and Other Nicotine Products where we are growing market shares, partially offset by deliberate pricing decisions designed to support customer value and engagement in a selective spending environment. Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.2% in Europe and other regions1, supported by growth of the same categories. In Canada, same-store merchandise revenues were stable, as growth in the packaged beverage and alcohol categories was offset by the impact from regulations and competition on tobacco.

Road transportation fuel revenues

Total road transportation fuel revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were $16.7 billion, an increase of $4.1 billion compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $57.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $4.1 billion, or 32.6%, is mainly attributable to the impact of higher average road transportation fuel selling price, which amounted to approximately $3.9 billion, the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $436.0 million partly offset by the softness in fuel demand. Same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 1.6% in the United States, and by 4.3% in Europe and other regions, both driven by lower demand from high retail prices, while it increased by 1.1% in Canada, favorably impacted by promotional activities and market growth.

The following table shows the average selling price of road transportation fuel of our company-operated stores in our various markets for the last eight quarters. The average selling price of road transportation fuel consists of the road transportation fuel revenues divided by the volume of road transportation fuel sold:

Quarter 2n? 3?? 4?? 1?? Weighted

average 52-week period ended July 19, 2026











United States (US dollars per gallon) 3.07 2.89 3.60 4.06 3.37

Europe and other regions (US cents per liter) 124.25 124.86 152.25 152.30 137.23

Canada (CA cents per liter) 126.13 120.48 142.43 157.99 135.48 52-week period ended July 20, 2025











United States (US dollars per gallon) 3.22 3.03 3.09 3.06 3.10

Europe and other regions (US cents per liter) 115.46 114.06 115.07 118.99 115.79

Canada (CA cents per liter) 140.32 137.05 133.74 125.55 134.35

Other revenues

Total other revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were $145.2 million, an increase of $27.1 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $1.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $26.0 million, or 22.0%, is primarily driven by higher revenues from our heating oil activities following an increase in retail prices.

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Gross profit1

Our gross profit was $3.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up by $289.3 million, or 8.7%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, mainly attributable to higher road transportation fuel gross margin1, and to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $98.0 million, partially offset by softness in fuel demand. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $9.0 million.

Merchandise and service gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our merchandise and service gross profit was $1.7 billion, an increase of $55.0 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $3.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $52.0 million, or 3.1%, is primarily attributable to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $38.0 million and to organic growth in all regions. Our merchandise and service gross margin5 decreased by 0.5% in the United States to 34.1% and by 0.6% in Canada to 33.3%, reflecting shifts in category mix, as well as deliberate pricing decisions designed to support compelling value for our customers. Our merchandise and service gross margin1 increased by 0.7% to 39.6% in Europe and other regions, impacted by changes in product mix.

Road transportation fuel gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our road transportation fuel gross profit was $1.8 billion, an increase of $241.1 million compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $5.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $236.0 million, or 14.8%, is mainly driven by stronger road transportation fuel gross margin1, the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $59.0 million, partly offset by softness in fuel demand. In the United States and Canada, our road transportation fuel gross margin1 was 52.61¢ per gallon, an increase of 8.61¢ per gallon and CA 16.79¢ per liter an increase of CA 2.58¢ per liter, respectively, both driven by our ability to seize market opportunities, advantageous supply conditions and strong execution. In Europe and other regions, it was US 11.34¢ per liter, a decrease of US 0.07¢ per liter, mostly driven by structural changes in the German market environment partly offset by the favorable impact of European currencies translation. Fuel margins remained healthy throughout our network, due to the continued work on the optimization of our supply chain and strong execution in our stores.

The road transportation fuel gross margin1 of our company-operated stores in the United States and the impact of expenses related to electronic payment modes for the last eight quarters, were as follows:

(US cents per gallon)









Quarter 2n? 3?? 4?? 1?? Weighted

average 52-week period ended July 19, 2026









Before deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 46.92 49.26 53.75 53.87 50.79 Expenses related to electronic payment modes(1) 5.62 5.49 6.26 6.57 5.95 After deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 41.30 43.77 47.49 47.30 44.84 52-week period ended July 20, 2025









Before deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 47.57 45.35 43.86 44.81 45.40 Expenses related to electronic payment modes(1) 6.02 5.84 6.09 5.34 5.82 After deduction of expenses related to electronic payment modes 41.55 39.51 37.77 39.47 39.58

(1) Expenses related to electronic payment modes are determined by allocating the portion of total electronic payment modes, which are included in Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, deemed related to our United States company-operated stores road transportation fuel transactions.

The road transportation fuel gross margin1 of our network in Europe and other regions and in Canada for the last eight quarters, were as follows:

Quarter 2n? 3?? 4?? 1?? Weighted

average 52-week period ended July 19, 2026









Europe and other regions (US cents per liter) 11.51 10.87 13.44 11.34 11.54 Canada (CA cents per liter) 15.07 15.82 17.28 16.79 16.20 52-week period ended July 20, 2025









Europe and other regions (US cents per liter) 10.51 9.29 9.57 11.41 10.15 Canada (CA cents per liter) 13.35 13.54 14.05 14.21 13.77

Generally, road transportation fuel gross margins1 can be volatile from one quarter to another but tend to be more stable over longer periods. In Europe and other regions, fuel margin volatility is impacted by a longer supply chain due to a more integrated model. In Europe and other regions and in Canada, expenses related to electronic payment modes are not as volatile as in the United States.

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Other revenues gross profit

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, other revenues gross profit was $47.8 million, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 12.5%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $1.0 million.

Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses ("expenses")

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, expenses increased by 7.4% compared with the corresponding period of fiscal 2026, while normalized growth of expenses6 was 2.7%, as shown in the table below:



12-week periods ended

July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Growth of expenses, as reported 7.4 % 4.7 % Adjusted for:



Increase from incremental expenses related to acquisitions (3.2 %) (1.4 %) (Increase) decrease from changes in electronic payment fees, excluding acquisitions and disposals (2.0 %) 1.2 % Decrease (increase) from changes in acquisition costs recognized to earnings 0.5 % (0.6 %) Increase from the net impact of foreign exchange translation (0.3 %) (1.4 %) Decrease from expenses related to disposals 0.2 % 0.1 % Decrease of net impact from changes in corporate stores network, excluding acquisitions, disposals and electronic

payment fees 0.2 % 0.1 % Increase from changes in incremental system integration costs related to acquisitions (0.1 %) (0.2 %) Normalized growth of expenses1 2.7 % 2.5 %

Normalized growth of expenses1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was mainly driven by inflationary pressures, incremental investments to support our strategic initiatives, as well as investments to support the acceleration of our food service program and ensure our stores remain customer ready, partly offset by the continued strategic efforts to control our expenses as evidenced by our normalized growth of expense being below the inflation level in our network.

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA1") and adjusted EBITDA1

During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, EBITDA stood at $1.8 billion, an increase of $112.3 million, or 6.7%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 increased by $169.3 million, or 10.5%, compared with the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by improved road transportation fuel gross margin1, as well as by the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $44.0 million, partly offset by inflationary pressure on our expenses, including our electronic payment fees from higher fuel prices. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $5.0 million.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment ("depreciation")

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our depreciation expense increased by $23.2 million, or 4.4%, compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net unfavorable impact of approximately $2.0 million. The remaining increase of approximately $21.0 million, or 4.0%, is mainly driven by the impact from investments made through business acquisitions, which amounted to approximately $16.0 million, the replacement of equipment, the ongoing improvement of our network, as well as strategic investments.

Net financial expenses

Net financial expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $145.7 million, an increase of $27.4 million compared with the corresponding period of fiscal 2026. A portion of the variation is explained by certain items that are not considered indicative of future trends, as shown in the table below:



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Variation Net financial expenses, as reported 145.7 118.3 27.4 Explained by:





Net foreign exchange gain 2.7 14.2 (11.5) Change in fair value of financial instruments classified at fair value through earnings or loss - 1.0 (1.0) Remaining variation 148.4 133.5 14.9

The remaining variation of the first quarter of fiscal 2027 is mainly driven by higher net debt level in connection with the GetGo acquisition as well as the refinancing of a portion of our long term debt in the prior year.

Income taxes

The income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was 23.3% compared with 23.2% for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026 impacted by a different mix in our earnings across the various jurisdictions in which we operate.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation and adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation1

_____________________________________ 1 Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section for additional information on performance measures not defined by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were $828.5 million, compared with $782.5 million for the the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $46.0 million, or 5.9%. Diluted net earnings per share stood at $0.90, compared with $0.82 for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The translation of our foreign currency operations into US dollars had a net positive impact of approximately $2.0 million on net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 were approximately $827.0 million, compared with $737.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $90.0 million, or 12.2%. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 were $0.90 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with $0.78 for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 15.4%.

Dividends

During its September 1, 2026 meeting, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of CA 21.5¢ per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 to shareholders on record as at September 11, 2026, and approved its payment effective September 25, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in our financial documents contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), which may also be calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. Those performance measures are called "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures". We believe that providing those Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures is useful to management, investors, and analysts, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation.

The following Non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Gross profit;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA;

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation;

Interest-bearing debt.

The following Non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios are used in our financial disclosures:

Merchandise and service gross margin and Road transportation fuel gross margin;

Normalized growth of operating, selling, general and administrative expenses;

Growth of (decrease in) consolidated same-store merchandise revenues;

Growth of (decrease in) same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions;

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share;

Leverage ratio;

Return on equity and return on capital employed.

The following capital management measure is used in our financial disclosures:

Net interest-bearing debt/total capitalization.

Supplementary financial measures are also used in our financial disclosures and those measures are described where they are presented.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures and ratios, as well as the capital management measure, are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition, our definitions of Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures may differ from those of other public corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant. These measures may also be adjusted for the pro forma impact of our acquisitions and impacts of new accounting standards if they are considered to be material.

Gross profit. Gross profit consists of Revenues less the Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment. This measure is considered useful for evaluating the underlying performance of our operations.

The table below reconciles Revenues and Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to Gross profit:



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Revenues 21,704.8 17,346.9 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment 18,101.5 14,032.9 Gross profit 3,603.3 3,314.0

Please note that the same reconciliation applies in the determination of gross profit by category and by geography presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results".

Merchandise and service gross margin. Merchandise and service gross margin consists of Merchandise and service gross profit divided by Merchandise and service revenues, both measures are presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results". Merchandise and service gross margin is considered useful for evaluating how efficiently we generate gross profit by dollar of revenue.

Road transportation fuel gross margin. Road transportation fuel gross margin consists of Road transportation fuel gross profit divided by Total volume of road transportation fuel sold. For the United States and Europe and other regions, both measures are presented in the section "Summary Analysis of Consolidated Results". For Canada, this measure is presented in functional currency and the table below reconciles, for road transportation fuel, Revenues and Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to Gross profit and the resulting road transportation fuel gross margin. This measure is considered useful for evaluating how efficiently we generate gross profit by gallon or liter of road transportation fuel sold.



12-week periods ended (in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Road transportation fuel revenues 2,142.8 1,682.6 Road transportation fuel cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,912.4 1,489.6 Road transportation fuel gross profit 230.4 193.0 Total road transportation fuel volume sold (in millions of liters) 1,371.8 1,358.1 Road transportation fuel gross margin (CA cents per liter) 16.79 14.21

Normalized growth of operating, selling, general and administrative expenses ("normalized growth of expenses"). Normalized growth of expenses consists of the growth of Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted for the impact of the changes in our network, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards, the impact of more volatile items over which we have limited control including, but not limited to, the net impact of foreign exchange translation, electronic payment fees excluding acquisitions and disposals, acquisition costs, and incremental system integration costs related to acquisitions, as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends. Please note that the "impact of the changes in our network" component of this measure has been modified to systematically consider the impact of openings, constructions, additions, closures, disposals and withdrawals of company operated stores occurring during the reported period until such openings, constructions, additions, closures, disposals or withdrawals for company operated stores have cycled one fiscal year. This modification is reflected on the line "Decrease of net impact from changes in corporate stores network, excluding acquisitions, disposals and electronic payment fees" in the table below and is aimed at improving the comparability of expenses in our store network. This measure is considered useful for evaluating our ability to control our expenses on a comparable basis.

The table below reconciles growth of Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses to normalized growth of expenses:



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Variation July 20, 2025 July 21, 2024 Variation Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, as published 1,835.0 1,709.2 7.4 % 1,709.2 1,632.5 4.7 % Adjusted for:











Increase from incremental expenses related to acquisitions (54.4) - (3.2 %) (22.5) - (1.4 %) (Increase) decrease from changes in electronic payment fees, excluding acquisitions and disposals (34.4) - (2.0 %) 19.6 - 1.2 % Decrease (increase) from changes in acquisition costs recognized to earnings 9.4 - 0.5 % (8.9) - (0.6 %) Increase from the net impact of foreign exchange translation (5.2) - (0.3 %) (22.5) - (1.4 %) Decrease from expenses related to disposals 3.9 - 0.2 % 1.0 - 0.1 % Decrease of net impact from changes in corporate stores network, excluding acquisitions, disposals

and electronic payment fees 3.0 - 0.2 % 1.2 - 0.1 % Increase from changes in incremental system integration costs related to acquisitions (1.4) - (0.1 %) (3.7) - (0.2 %) Normalized growth of expenses 1,755.9 1,709.2 2.7 % 1,673.4 1,632.5 2.5 %

Growth of (decrease in) consolidated same-store merchandise revenues. Consolidated same-store merchandise revenues represents the cumulative consolidated merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those corporate stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Consolidated merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues. Growth of (decrease in) consolidated same-store merchandise revenues is calculated based on constant currencies using the respective current period average exchange rate for both the current and corresponding period. This measure is considered useful for evaluating our ability to generate organic growth on a comparable basis in our network.

The table below reconciles Merchandise and service revenues, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to the consolidated same-store merchandise revenues and the resulting percentage rate of growth (decrease):



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 July 21, 2024 Merchandise and service revenues 4,884.9 4,693.8 4,693.8 4,493.1 Adjusted for:







Service revenues (294.8) (275.5) (275.5) (253.9) Net foreign exchange impact - 0.7 - 36.4 Merchandise revenues not meeting the definition of same-store (314.7) (209.2) (231.3) (164.4) Total same-store merchandise revenues 4,275.4 4,209.8 4,187.0 4,111.2 Growth of consolidated same-store merchandise revenues 1.6 %

1.8 %



Growth of (decrease in) same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions. Same-store merchandise revenues represent cumulative merchandise revenues between the current period and comparative period for those stores that were open for at least 23 days out of every 28-day period included in the reported periods. Merchandise revenues are defined as Merchandise and service revenues excluding service revenues. For Europe and other regions, the growth of (decrease in) same-store merchandise revenues is calculated based on constant currencies using the respective current period average exchange rate for both the current and corresponding period. In Europe and other regions, same-store merchandise revenues include same-store revenues from company-operated stores, as well as CODO and DODO stores which are not included in our consolidated results. This measure is considered useful for evaluating our ability to generate organic growth on a comparable basis in our overall European and other regions store network.

The table below reconciles Merchandise and service revenues, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions and the resulting percentage of growth (decrease):



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 July 21, 2024 Merchandise and service revenues for Europe and other regions 1,024.7 983.2 983.2 867.2 Adjusted for:







Service revenues (137.3) (126.2) (126.2) (103.9) Net foreign exchange impact - 8.1 - 39.5 Merchandise revenues not meeting the definition of same-store (78.4) (73.9) (67.7) (56.0) Same-store merchandise revenues from stores not included in our

consolidated results, including the impact of store conversions 344.9 348.9 346.7 347.1 Total same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions 1,153.9 1,140.1 1,136.0 1,093.9 Growth of same-store merchandise revenues for Europe and other regions 1.2 %

3.8 %



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA represents Net earnings plus Income taxes, Net financial expenses, and Depreciation, amortization and impairment. Adjusted EBITDA represents the EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards, as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends. These performance measures are considered useful to facilitate the evaluation of our ongoing operations and our ability to generate cash flows to fund our cash requirements, including our capital expenditures program, share repurchases, and payment of dividends.

The table below reconciles Net earnings, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:



12-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars) July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Net earnings 832.5 786.1 Add:



Income taxes 253.3 238.0 Net financial expenses 145.7 118.3 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 551.0 527.8 EBITDA 1,782.5 1,670.2 Adjusted for:



Acquisition costs 0.6 10.0 Gain on regulatory divestiture related to GetGo acquisition - (66.4) Adjusted EBITDA 1,783.1 1,613.8

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation and adjusted diluted net earnings per share. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation represents Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation adjusted for net foreign exchange gains or losses, acquisition costs, the impact from changes in accounting policies and adoption of accounting standards, impairment on goodwill, investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies, as well as other specific items for which the impact on consolidated results is not deemed indicative of future trends, and the impact of the non-controlling interests on the items mentioned previously. These measures are considered useful for evaluating the underlying performance of our operations on a comparable basis.

The table below reconciles Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, with adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation and adjusted diluted net earnings per share:

(in millions of US dollars, except per share amounts, or unless otherwise noted) 12-week periods ended July 19, 2026 July 20, 2025 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 828.5 782.5 Adjusted for:



Net foreign exchange gain (2.7) (14.2) Acquisition costs 0.6 10.0 Gain on regulatory divestiture related to GetGo acquisition - (66.4) Tax impact of the items above and rounding 0.6 25.1 Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 827.0 737.0 Weighted average number of shares - diluted (in millions) 918.9 948.6 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share 0.90 0.78

Interest-bearing debt. This measure represents the sum of the following balance sheet accounts: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, Long-term debt, Current portion of lease liabilities and Lease liabilities. This measure is considered useful to facilitate the understanding of our financial position in relation with financing obligations. The calculation of this measure of financial position is detailed in the "Net interest-bearing debt/total capitalization" section below.

Net interest-bearing debt/total capitalization. This measure represents the basis for monitoring our capital and is considered useful to assess our financial health, risk profile, and ability to meet our financing obligations. It also provides insights into how our financing obligations are structured in relation with our total capitalization.

The table below presents the calculation of this capital management measure:

(in millions of US dollars, except ratio data) As at

July 19, 2026 As at April 26, 2026 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 0.7 879.1 Current portion of lease liabilities 552.3 559.0 Long-term debt 10,328.6 10,420.1 Lease liabilities 4,497.6 4,587.8 Interest-bearing debt 15,379.2 16,446.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (3,198.3) (3,111.3) Net interest-bearing debt 12,180.9 13,334.7 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 16,682.0 16,178.9 Net interest-bearing debt 12,180.9 13,334.7 Total capitalization 28,862.9 29,513.6 Net interest-bearing debt to total capitalization ratio 0.42: 1 0.45: 1

Leverage ratio. This measure represents a measure of financial condition considered useful to assess our financial leverage and our ability to cover our net financing obligations in relation to our adjusted EBITDA.

The table below reconciles net interest-bearing debt and adjusted EBITDA, for which the calculation methodologies are described in other tables of this section, with the leverage ratio:



52-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, except ratio data) July 19, 2026 April 26, 2026 Net interest-bearing debt 12,180.9 13,334.7 Adjusted EBITDA 6,883.1 6,713.8 Leverage ratio 1.77: 1 1.99: 1

Return ratios. These measures consist of:

I. Return on equity, considered useful to assess the relationship between our profitability and our net assets and it also provides insights into how efficiently we are using our equity to generate returns for our shareholders; II. Return on capital employed, considered useful to provide insights into our ability to generate returns from the total amount of capital employed in our operations. It also helps in assessing our operational efficiency and capital allocation decisions.

The table below reconciles Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, with the ratio of return on equity, where average equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation is calculated by taking the average of the opening and closing balance for the 52-week periods:



52-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 April 26, 2026 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 3,189.7 3,143.7 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - Opening balance 15,645.7 14,946.8 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation - Ending balance 16,682.0 16,178.9 Average equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 16,163.9 15,562.9 Return on equity 19.7 % 20.2 %

Return on capital employed is defined as earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") divided by average capital employed, both being Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. EBIT represents Net earnings plus Income taxes and Net financial expenses. Capital employed represents total assets less current liabilities excluding short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt and lease liabilities. Average capital employed is calculated by taking the average of the opening and closing balance of capital employed for the 52-week periods. The table below reconciles Net earnings, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to EBIT with the ratio of Return on capital employed:



52-week periods ended (in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted) July 19, 2026 April 26, 2026 Net earnings 3,196.2 3,149.8 Add:



Income taxes 950.5 935.2 Net financial expenses 607.6 580.2 EBIT 4,754.3 4,665.2 Capital employed - Opening balance(1) 34,127.3 31,898.7 Capital employed - Ending balance(1) 35,524.9 36,028.1 Average capital employed 34,826.1 33,963.4 Return on capital employed 13.7 % 13.7 %

(1) The table below reconciles balance sheet line items, as per IFRS Accounting Standards, to capital employed:

(in millions of US dollars) As at

July 19, 2026 As at

July 20, 2025 As at April 26, 2026 As at

April 27, 2025 Total Assets (a) 42,730.8 40,621.0 43,516.7 38,301.9 Less: Current liabilities (a) (7,758.9) (9,482.8) (8,926.7) (7,617.3) Add: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 0.7 2,439.1 879.1 690.2 Add: Current portion of lease liabilities 552.3 550.0 559.0 523.9 Capital employed 35,524.9 34,127.3 36,028.1 31,898.7

(a) Comparative figures as at July 20, 2025 were adjusted from $40,541.4 to $40,621.0 for total assets and from $9,480.2 to $9,482.8 for current liabilities to reflect the finalization of the estimates of the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed for the acquisition of company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites operating under the GetGo Café + Market brand.

Profile

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 27 countries and territories, with more than 17,200 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 145,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis or other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com or SEDAR+ under Couche-Tard's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Webcast on September 2, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. (EDT)

Couche-Tard invites analysts known to the Corporation to ask their questions to its management on September 2, 2026, during the question and answer period of the webcast.

Financial analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to join the webcast on September 2, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT). A presentation will include slides detailing the quarterly and fiscal year results. The webcast can be accessed via the "Investors/Events & Presentations" section on the Corporation's website https://corpo.couche-tard.com or directly via this link https://link.meetingpanel.com to join the call without operator assistance.

Another option could be to access the conference call through an operator by dialing 1-289-819-1299 or the international number 1-800-990-4777.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "could", "should", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume", "aim", "align", "maintain", "continue", "effect", "growth", "position", "seek", "strategy", "strive", "will", "may", "might" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Couche-Tard's guidance is notably based on the material assumptions used in determining the forward-looking statements. See also the section "Fiscal 2027 Business Outlook" of our management discussion and analysis for the 12-week period ended July 19, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ under Couche-Tard's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although we base the forward-looking statements contained in this press release on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, it is important to know that the forward-looking statements in this press release describe our expectations in light of the information available to us as at September 1, 2026, which are inherently not guarantees of the future performance of Couche-Tard or its industry, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Couche-Tard's or the industry's outlook, actual results (including our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the achievement of our targets, goals and commitments, the development of the industry in which we operate, or the measures we adopt), performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of all relevant information. Although we believe there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements, our actual results could be materially different from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. A change affecting an assumption can also have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection or other interrelated assumptions, which could increase or diminish the effect of the change. Assumptions such as synergies objective are based on our comparative analysis of organizational structures and current level of spending across Couche-Tard's network as well as on Couche-Tard's ability to bridge the gap, where relevant, and Couche-Tard's assessment of current contracts in the geographical areas of operations and how Couche-Tard expects to be able to renegotiate these contracts to take advantage of our increased purchasing power. In addition, our synergies objective assumes that we will be able to establish and maintain an effective process for sharing best practices across our network. The achievement of our objectives is also based on assumptions relative to our ability to execute our development initiatives and strategic investments as planned, as well as market and economic assumptions relative to, among other, currencies, industry trends and macroeconomic development, tax laws or treaties applicable to Couche-Tard, regulations affecting our operations, and inflation rates. Finally, the achievement of our objective is also based on our ability to integrate acquired business. An important change in these facts and assumptions could significantly impact our synergies estimate as well as the timing of the implementation of our different initiatives. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and, accordingly, the reader is urged to consider the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on our business. For example, they do not include sales of assets, monetization, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-down, the impact of pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions, including, without limitation, the impacts of the hostilities and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made.

The foregoing risks and uncertainties include the risks set forth under "Business Risks" in our management discussion and analysis for the 52-week period ended April 26, 2026, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR+ under Couche-Tard's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risks described in this press release and in those reports are not the only ones that we face. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also significantly impair our business, financial position or results of operations. None of the statements contained in this press release are intended to be, nor shall be deemed to be, representations or warranties of Couche-Tard and its affiliates. Where the information is from third-party sources, the information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Couche-Tard has not independently verified any of such information contained herein.

Our forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of September 1, 2026, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.