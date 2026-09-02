Juniper Research: Calling the Game-changers in Telco: 2027 Future Digital Awards are Now Open for Entries

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategist firm Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2027.
This year's awards cover the following categories:
Telecoms Leadership
This category honours the startups and individuals driving genuine change in the telecoms and connectivity space.
- Telecoms & Connectivity Start-up of the Year (Company)
- Telecoms & Connectivity Leader of the Year (Individual)
Messaging & CPaaS Innovation
This category honours the innovators transforming business communications and redefining how enterprises engage with customers.
- Best AI Agent Solution
- Best OTT Business Messaging Solution
- Best Customer Engagement Platform
- Best RCS for Business Platform
- CPaaS Provider of the Year
- Conversational AI Innovation
- Messaging Innovation of the Year
Network & Connectivity Innovation
This category honours the pioneers building smarter, faster, and more resilient networks for a connected world.
- AI Innovation in Telco
- Best MVNO Enablement Solution
- Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco
- Best Satellite Connectivity Service
- Network API Innovation
Roaming Innovation
This category honours the players reinventing roaming to deliver seamless global connectivity.
- Best Roaming Clearing & Settlement Innovation
- Best Roaming Analytics Innovation
- Best Sponsored Roaming Innovator
- Best Roaming IPX Network
- Travel eSIM Solution of the Year
Security & Fraud Innovation
This category honours the innovators protecting telecoms from evolving threats and safeguarding trust across the ecosystem.
- Best AI-powered Messaging Fraud Detection Solution
- Best Branded Calling Solution
- Best Mobile Identity Solution
- Best Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing Solution
- Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution
- Most Innovative Voice Fraud Detection Solution
IoT Innovation
This category honours the key movers providing excellent IoT, cellular network and eSIM services.
- eSIM & iSIM Management Platform Innovation
- Private Cellular Network Innovation
- Enterprise IoT Solution
- Best Cellular IoT Service
The Future Digital Awards provide independent validation, elevate brand credibility, and open the door to powerful thought-leadership opportunities. Want to turn your award success into a strategic advantage? Ask us how by clicking here.
Applications are now open and free to enter. Submit your nomination using the entry form before Friday 23rd October 2026 for the chance to be recognised as an industry leader when results are publicly announced in January 2027.
Press Contact:
Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com