Juniper Research: Calling the Game-changers in Telco: 2027 Future Digital Awards are Now Open for Entries

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategist firm Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2027.

This year's awards cover the following categories:

Telecoms Leadership

This category honours the startups and individuals driving genuine change in the telecoms and connectivity space.

Telecoms & Connectivity Start-up of the Year (Company)

Telecoms & Connectivity Leader of the Year (Individual)





Messaging & CPaaS Innovation

This category honours the innovators transforming business communications and redefining how enterprises engage with customers.

Best AI Agent Solution

Best OTT Business Messaging Solution

Best Customer Engagement Platform

Best RCS for Business Platform

CPaaS Provider of the Year

Conversational AI Innovation

Messaging Innovation of the Year





Network & Connectivity Innovation

This category honours the pioneers building smarter, faster, and more resilient networks for a connected world.

AI Innovation in Telco

Best MVNO Enablement Solution

Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco

Best Satellite Connectivity Service

Network API Innovation





Roaming Innovation

This category honours the players reinventing roaming to deliver seamless global connectivity.

Best Roaming Clearing & Settlement Innovation

Best Roaming Analytics Innovation

Best Sponsored Roaming Innovator

Best Roaming IPX Network

Travel eSIM Solution of the Year





Security & Fraud Innovation

This category honours the innovators protecting telecoms from evolving threats and safeguarding trust across the ecosystem.

Best AI-powered Messaging Fraud Detection Solution

Best Branded Calling Solution

Best Mobile Identity Solution

Best Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing Solution

Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution

Most Innovative Voice Fraud Detection Solution





IoT Innovation

This category honours the key movers providing excellent IoT, cellular network and eSIM services.

eSIM & iSIM Management Platform Innovation

Private Cellular Network Innovation

Enterprise IoT Solution

Best Cellular IoT Service





The Future Digital Awards provide independent validation, elevate brand credibility, and open the door to powerful thought-leadership opportunities. Want to turn your award success into a strategic advantage? Ask us how by clicking here.

Applications are now open and free to enter. Submit your nomination using the entry form before Friday 23rd October 2026 for the chance to be recognised as an industry leader when results are publicly announced in January 2027.

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com