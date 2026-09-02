The government of Bangladesh has introduced a tariff of BDT 10.50 ($0.086)/kWh for surplus electricity from eligible rooftop solar systems operating under the country's net-metering regime. The government's Power Division announced the incentive package on Tuesday. "To ensure sustainable energy security, the government has taken extensive initiatives to promote renewable energy. As part of this, a special incentive package has been announced for installing rooftop solar power systems with batteries," the Power Division said. It said the maximum generation cost for rooftop solar systems with ...

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