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WKN: A3C88G | ISIN: FI4000507934 | Ticker-Symbol: L6J
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 10:59
1,074 Euro
+5,09 % +0,052
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9891,02609:20
1,0021,01209:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ1,074+5,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.