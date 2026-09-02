Despite softening pressures, the pricing environment for the reinsurance segment of Lloyd's is expected to remain adequate and support positive underwriting performance in the near term, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best's Market Segment Report, "Steering Profitability Remains Crucial for Lloyd's in a Softening Market", is part of AM Best's look at the global reinsurance industry ahead of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo. Other reports, including AM Best's ranking of top global reinsurance groups and in-depth looks at the insurance-linked securities, life/annuity and regional reinsurance markets are available.

According to the report, performance oversight by the Lloyd's Corporation is expected to remain an area of importance as the market navigates the downturn in the underwriting cycle.

Kanika Thukral, associate director, analytics and one of the report authors, said, "Over the longer term, the reinsurance segment's performance has experienced significant volatility, with its net loss ratio fluctuating over the past decade. However, this is not completely unexpected, as the reinsurance segment is highly exposed to catastrophe losses through lines such as property catastrophe excess of loss."

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=368131.

To view AM Best's global reinsurance reports, as well as video coverage of Rendez-Vous de Septembre, please visit AM Best's Reinsurance Information center.

Lastly, AM Best will host its annual reinsurance market briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre on Sept. 6, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) in Monte Carlo. For more information, please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Kanika Thukral

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0327

kanika.thukral@ambest.com

Tim Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com